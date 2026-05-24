Knicks Hit With Concerning News as Mitchell Robinson Shares Bad Update

The New York Knicks are on a historic run through the 2026 NBA Playoffs. They have won 10 straight games and lead the Cleveland Cavaliers 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

But while the wins kept coming, one of their own was quietly going through something much bigger than basketball.

According to SleeperKnicks account on X, Robinson posted on Snapchat before Game 3, telling fans he was stepping away from social media amid a personal struggle.

The Knicks went on to win that game 121-108, moving one step closer to their first NBA Finals appearance in 27 years.

Mitchell Robinson Opens Up About His Mental Health

In the Snapchat post, Robinson wrote:

“What’s good fans, family and friends I don’t know if you heard or saw but I’m deleting all apps for a little while until I can get back to myself I had a very upsetting experience a few days ago I’m not gonna go into detail about it just gonna focus on the playoffs and myself I know some of you have called and texted and it popped up green thats because I got a new number my mental health is not the best right now but I am fighting to get back on track while playing on the biggest stage in the world the Eastern Conference finals thank you all for the love and support you bring it will never go unnoticed I truly appreciate yall”

He did not share what the experience was, and that is his right. What stands out is that he said anything at all, especially with the biggest games of his career happening right now.

This also was not the first time Robinson opened up during this playoff run. Earlier in the first round against Atlanta, he posted on Facebook feeling “lost in the world,” and that same night got ejected in a brawl with Hawks guard Dyson Daniels. Something had clearly been building for a while.

Mitchell Robinson’s Role as Knicks Chase the NBA Finals

Understanding the context is crucial when placing Robinson on this team. He might be a backup, but he’s the kind of center who can really impact a game simply by being there: guarding the rim and making opposing guards hesitant to drive the lane.

Robinson got nine minutes in Game 3 and managed to score 2 points and grab 3 rebounds. Not an impressive stat line by any means, but the fact is he was present. That is what counts right now, more than the numbers.

The Cavaliers are trailing 3-0, a situation no team in NBA history has ever managed to come back from. Game 4 is in Cleveland, and the Knicks might actually end the series and advance to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.

Robinson has two battles going on right now. He is working to rediscover himself. Meanwhile, on the court, he is one of the players on a team just one win away from a feat that the whole city of New York has been waiting for 27 ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌years.