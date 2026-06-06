Knicks Get Good News After Game 2 Win vs Spurs in NBA Finals

The New York Knicks are heading back to Madison Square Garden with significant momentum after defeating the San Antonio Spurs 105-104 in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals. The victory gave New York a 2-0 series lead and extended its postseason winning streak to 13 games.

Jalen Brunson once again played a central role despite shooting struggles, while Karl-Anthony Towns continued his strong start to the series. The Knicks now return home needing just two more wins to capture the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973.

The result also placed the Spurs in a historically difficult position. After dropping the first two games of the Finals on their home floor, San Antonio faces a challenge no team has ever overcome in NBA Finals history.

New York Knicks Take Historic 2-0 NBA Finals Lead Over San Antonio Spurs

The biggest piece of good news for New York is the position it now holds in NBA Finals history.

The Knicks became just the third road team ever to win the first two games of an NBA Finals series. The 1993 Chicago Bulls and 1995 Houston Rockets were the only previous teams to accomplish the feat. Both went on to win the championship.

New York earned Game 2 in dramatic fashion. The Spurs erased a 14-point deficit late in the fourth quarter and briefly took the lead after a three-point play from Victor Wembanyama with 57 seconds remaining.

The Knicks responded.

Brunson tied the game with a fadeaway jumper before New York capitalized on a late turnover sequence. Brunson then made the go-ahead free throw with 9.5 seconds left to secure the 105-104 victory.

The win pushed New York’s playoff winning streak to 13 games, tying one of the longest postseason runs in NBA history.

Meanwhile, the Spurs now face an unprecedented challenge. According to NBA Finals history, no team has ever recovered from an 0-2 deficit after losing the first two games at home.

San Antonio guard De’Aaron Fox acknowledged the situation after the game.

“We’ve just got to make history not repeat itself,” Fox said when informed of the Finals record.

The Knicks will now have the opportunity to strengthen their position further with Games 3 and 4 scheduled at Madison Square Garden.

Karl-Anthony Towns Continues Strong Series Against Victor Wembanyama

Another encouraging development for New York has been Karl-Anthony Towns’ play.

The Knicks center followed his productive Game 1 performance with another strong outing in Game 2, finishing with 21 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists.

Towns has also been a major factor in New York’s defensive approach against Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

Wembanyama finished Game 2 with 29 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks, but the Knicks continued to make his scoring opportunities difficult. Throughout the series, New York has used Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mitchell Robinson to provide physical resistance around the basket and limit easy finishes.

The strategy has helped New York build its 2-0 advantage despite Wembanyama’s ability to impact games on both ends of the floor.

Towns’ contributions have extended beyond scoring. His rebounding, physical presence, and ability to defend in multiple areas of the court have given the Knicks stability throughout the first two games.

The matchup remains one of the key storylines entering Game 3.

For San Antonio, the task now is to find a way to reverse a series that history says is nearly impossible to recover from. For New York, the opportunity is clear.

The Knicks head home with a 2-0 lead, a 13-game playoff winning streak, and a chance to move one step closer to an NBA championship.