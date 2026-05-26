When Is Knicks’ Next Game? Date, Time, Schedule and NBA Finals Opponent Latest

The Knicks are close to the NBA Finals after taking complete control of the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland. With New York now closing in on a sweep, the franchise is just moments away from completing one of its most dominant playoff runs in years.

Now the questions shift to when and where they’ll take the floor for their next game, and which Western Conference power will stand in their way.

With the conference finals still hanging in the balance, everything is set for a massive showdown.

Knicks’ Next Game

The Knicks’ next game is Game 1 of the NBA Finals, scheduled for Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 8:30 p.m. ET at ABC’s prime-time window.

The Finals schedule runs every other game day through June 19, if necessary, giving New York time to rest and reset after its run through the East.

Game Date Time (ET) TV Game 1 Wednesday, June 3 8:30 p.m. ABC Game 2 Friday, June 5 8:30 p.m. ABC Game 3 Monday, June 8 8:30 p.m. ABC Game 4 Wednesday, June 10 8:30 p.m. ABC Game 5* Saturday, June 13 8:30 p.m. ABC Game 6* Tuesday, June 16 8:30 p.m. ABC Game 7* Friday, June 19 8:30 p.m. ABC

Who Could The Knicks Face Next?

Currently,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Western Conference Finals are evenly matched 2-2 with Spurs and Thunder, hence New York’s opponent has not been decided yet.

Besides being the best seed in the league and having elite players shooting the ball, Oklahoma City also has the ability to create shots.

On the other hand, San Antonio have been heavily relying on Victor Wembanyama’s incomparable two-way performance and clutch shooting.

Therefore, this is not just a top-notch battle but also a very difficult one for any team that is waiting in the Finals.

Looking at it from a Knicks point of view, perhaps the most suitable opponent would actually depend on their style. The Thunder would challenge New York’s perimeter defense as well as the tempo, whereas the Spurs would offer big men, rim protection, and a physical interior battle.

Anyway, the Knicks can be quite confident even now as they have done a clean sweep against Cleveland and are going to the Finals with momentum and additional recovery ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌time.

Better Matchup for Knicks

If we talk about the Knicks easiest opponent, San Antonio might be a better option as the series so far was more about muscle than skill, whereas Oklahoma City is a very talented and skillful team.

But on the other hand, the Thunder are able to use their speed, depth and creativity in the half-court to give their opponents very strong sessions if they make mistakes, which makes them a threat.

So, at the moment, New York can do nothing but wait, observe the West, and get ready for the next really big stage in front of ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌them.