Knicks Already Eyeing Next Move After Andre Drummond Deal

The New York Knicks addressed one of their biggest offseason priorities on Friday.

They may not be finished.

After agreeing to sign veteran center Andre Drummond, the defending NBA champions are still monitoring the market for another experienced big man, with Jonas Valančiūnas emerging as a potential target should he become available.

The possibility, however, could set up another offseason battle with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Knicks Fill Mitchell Robinson Void

Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto reported that Drummond agreed to a one-year, $3.9 million contract with New York after losing Mitchell Robinson to the Boston Celtics.

The former two-time NBA All-Star and four-time rebounding champion reportedly chose the Knicks despite drawing interest from multiple teams, including the Lakers, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania.

SNY’s Ian Begley confirmed the agreement, adding that the Mount Vernon, New York, native is expected to serve as Karl-Anthony Towns’ primary backup.

According to ESPN salary cap expert Bobby Marks, although Drummond signed for the veteran minimum applicable to players with at least 10 years of service, only $2.45 million will count against New York’s salary cap because of the NBA’s veteran minimum reimbursement rules.

The structure gives the Knicks a proven backup center while preserving financial flexibility to continue improving the roster.

Valančiūnas Emerges as Next Target

Even before Drummond agreed to terms, The Athletic’s James Edwards III reported the Knicks were one of the teams to watch if Valančiūnas was waived by the Denver Nuggets.

Valančiūnas could be the odd man out in Denver after the Nuggets added Marvin Bagley III, creating a crowded frontcourt.

Following the Drummond signing, Begley reported that Valančiūnas remains on New York’s radar as a potential third center if he ultimately becomes a free agent with only roughly $5 million left below the second apron.

Lakers Could Stand in the Way Again

New York may not have a clear path to Valančiūnas.

After missing out on Drummond, the Lakers immediately shifted their attention to the veteran center market.

Following Friday’s trade sending Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards, Charania reported Los Angeles is searching for a backup to newly acquired starter Walker Kessler, with Valančiūnas and Kevon Looney among the leading candidates.

The Lakers could offer Valančiūnas a larger role than the Knicks.

While New York would likely deploy him as its third center behind Towns and Drummond, Los Angeles could offer him the opportunity to become Kessler’s primary backup.

That difference in playing time could prove significant if Valančiūnas ultimately reaches free agency.

Knicks Continue Building Championship Depth

Even without another move, the Knicks strengthened one of their biggest weaknesses by adding Drummond.

The 32-year-old averaged 6.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks in 63 games (25 starts) for the Philadelphia 76ers last season while frequently filling in for Joel Embiid.

Long regarded as one of the NBA’s premier rebounders, Drummond has transitioned into one of the league’s most dependable reserve centers, capable of protecting the rim, controlling the glass and stepping into the starting lineup when injuries arise.

His arrival gives New York an accomplished veteran behind Towns and helps offset Robinson’s departure.

Still, the Knicks appear intent on keeping their options open.

If Valančiūnas becomes available, New York could once again find itself competing with the Lakers—this time for another experienced center who could further bolster the frontcourt as the franchise begins its title defense.