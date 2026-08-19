Knicks Star OG Anunoby Sparks Buzz With Unexpected New York Appearance

OG Anunoby has spent the summer turning one of the biggest moments in New York Knicks history into something fans can relive.

In Times Square, the Knicks forward intentionally missed threes at a branded basketball setup, giving fans a chance to recreate the tip-in that sealed Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

OG Anunoby Brings His Knicks-Made Moment to Times Square

Anunoby teamed up with Essentia for a basketball activation in Times Square, where a temporary court was used to recreate his iconic Finals play. Players from the Gersh Park Basketball program attempted to replicate the sequence while Anunoby took the role of Jalen Brunson, intentionally missing shots so participants could attack the rim for the putback.

With 1.2 seconds remaining in Game 4 against the San Antonio Spurs, Anunoby tipped in Brunson’s missed three to give New York a 107-106 victory. The Knicks had trailed by 29 points, making the comeback the largest in NBA Finals history.

If you ever had a chance to see the game replay, it was clear that he was not simply standing in the corner waiting for a pass. Anunoby recognized the opportunity, attacked the basket and used his length to finish over the defense.

He had already blocked De’Aaron Fox moments earlier to give New York another possession, making his impact stretch beyond the final tip-in.

The performance itself was much bigger than one rebound. Anunoby scored 33 points on 10-for-15 shooting and knocked down seven of nine three-pointers in the Game 4 victory.

Why OG Anunoby Could Be the Knicks’ X-Factor Again

The Knicks should resist the temptation to treat Anunoby as merely the player who made the championship-winning play. His value next season is much broader.

During the 2025-26 regular season, Anunoby averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.6% from three. He also averaged 1.6 steals per game, giving New York a genuine two-way weapon alongside Brunson.

New York can utilize him as a defensive matchup problem while keeping his offensive responsibilities efficient. He does not need to become a 25-point scorer. Instead, the Knicks should maximize his value through cutting, transition opportunities, offensive rebounding, spot-up shooting and selective attacks against mismatches.

That approach also matters because health remains a legitimate concern.

Anunoby appeared in 67 games last season, but his injury history included hamstring, knee, ankle and toe issues during the 2025-26 campaign.

For a team trying to defend its championship, keeping him healthy may be more important than squeezing a few extra regular-season minutes out of him.