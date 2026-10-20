Knicks’ OG Anunoby Drops Unexpected Photo Featuring Anne Hathaway

For Knicks fans, this week feels like Christmas came early.

After 53 years of waiting, the championship banner finally goes up at Madison Square Garden, and the players get their rings in front of a crowd that has earned it.

The players have spent the last few days at practice, getting ready for LeBron James and the new-look 76ers. OG Anunoby, as usual, has kept quiet.

Anunoby shared a new photo dump on Instagram, and one slide was quiet unique. Tucked in there was Anne Hathaway, laughing and showing off her necklace, wearing his blue No. 8 Knicks jersey.

Hathaway has cheered for him louder than almost anyone in New York. Now, it seems, OG wanted to show some love back.

A Bond That Started With a Loose Ball

Their story began in November 2024, in the most Knicks way possible. Anunoby went flying into the front row after a loose ball and nearly landed on Hathaway and her son. She wasn’t upset. She was thrilled.

She called it a bucket-list moment on Instagram. Anunoby, a man of very few words, replied with just two words: “You’re welcome.” Knicks fans haven’t let it go since.

Over the next two years, Hathaway turned into the team’s good luck charm. In April, she told Jimmy Fallon she almost wore an OG jersey on his show. The next night, Anunoby dropped 29 to close out the Hawks.

Then came June, and the tip-in nobody in New York will ever forget. The Knicks were down 29 to the Spurs in Game 4. With 1.2 seconds left, Anunoby put back a Brunson miss to win it, 107-106.

Hathaway still talks about that play like it’s art. When her co-star Dakota Johnson asked on Hot Ones Versus whether Anunoby was even a real person, Hathaway didn’t hold back:

“One of the greatest baskets ever scored by a player is OG Anunoby.” said Hathaway.

The Night Behind the Photo

The picture in Anunoby’s dump comes from Hathaway’s Sept. 30 visit to The Tonight Show. Fallon surprised her with a jersey OG had signed. She didn’t think twice. She pulled it on over her dress and kept it on.

The Knicks also sent a basket of baby gifts with a card from Anunoby. Later, Fallon asked her to pick between a second Oscar and another Knicks title. She picked the Knicks, and fans everywhere loved her for it.

Now OG has put that moment right next to his own memories from a title summer. Tonight, he gets his ring with LeBron James and the 76ers watching. If Hathaway is in the building, the Garden will be ready.