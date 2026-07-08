Knicks’ OG Anunoby Receives Major Recognition Ahead of New Season

As we all know, some players chase the spotlight. Others let their game speak first and let everything else catch up later. That has basically been the story of the New York Knicks entire championship roster.

One player in particular has made a habit of showing up big when the moment calls for it, without ever asking for the credit that follows.

OG Anunoby gets his own SLAM cover after Knicks title run

OG Anunoby just got the cover to prove it. SLAM put him on his own solo edition for issue 262, built around the Knicks’ title run. The shot has Anunoby in his blue number 8 jersey, holding the championship trophy, with the line underneath reading “Say Less.”

SNY Knicks posted the cover:

Anunoby is not the only one getting this treatment. SLAM built seven separate covers around issue 262, honoring different corners of the basketball world this season. Brunson, Towns, Bridges and Hart appear together on one of them, a group shot of the full Knicks core.

There is no written feature on Anunoby inside this one. It is a single frozen frame from a long season, nothing more, nothing less.

How Anunoby’s Finals run earned him this moment

The cover exists because of what happened in June. Anunoby averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks across the Finals, shooting 52.5 percent from the field and 50 percent from three against San Antonio.

Game 4 is the moment everyone remembers. Down 29 points at one point, the Knicks stormed back and won it on Anunoby’s tip in with 1.2 seconds left, the biggest comeback in Finals history. He scored 33 that night, alongside Brunson’s 36.

The Knicks beat the Spurs 94 to 90 in Game 5, taking the series 4 to 1 and giving the franchise its first title in 53 years.

He did it quietly, the way he does everything. No fadeaways for the cameras, no chest thumping after big shots, just a defender who switches onto anyone and a shooter who hit winners when his team needed one most. A magazine cover was always going to follow a run like that.

The timing tracks too. Every player who helped end that drought is getting his own version of recognition this summer, and this is simply Anunoby’s turn.

The magazine ships to buyers later this month, giving fans a physical piece of a championship to hold onto. It joins a run of individual tributes SLAM has rolled out for this Knicks team.

None of it changes what comes next. The ring is won, the cover is shot, and the Knicks turn toward defending it, with Anunoby’s next chapter waiting whenever training camp opens.