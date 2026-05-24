Knicks’ OG Anunoby Reveals His True Name And Charles Barkley Makes Fun Of It

OG Anunoby’s latest interview was the kind of off-the-cuff TV segment that instantly caught attention after the New York Knicks game.

A simple question turned into a full-on comedy bit, with Charles Barkley, Shaq and Kenny all getting involved while OG stayed calm and kept correcting them.

It was funny, awkward, and exactly the sort of exchange that reminds fans why live NBA TV still works so well.

Shaq and Chuck Struggle With OG Anunoby ’s Real Name

During the segment, Charles Barkley asked OG Anunoby if he could ask him a question before casually asking what his real name was.

OG responded by saying “Ogugua,” but Barkley immediately struggled with the pronunciation and repeated it back incorrectly.

OG quickly corrected him, insisting that he was not saying it right. Barkley jokingly responded by saying maybe OG himself was saying it wrong, which only made the moment funnier.

Then Shaquille O’Neal tried his own version of the pronunciation, completely missing it as well, leaving OG visibly confused.

Kenny Smith asked him to say it one more time, and after OG repeated “Ogugua,” the entire panel started repeating the name together while laughing through the segment.

OG’s Game And The Knicks’ Run

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ timing of the footage only added to its appeal because Anunoby is also consistently performing at a high level on the basketball court.

In the Knicks’ 121-108 Game 3 victory over the Cavaliers, he put up 21 points, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out four assists, and was deadly from long range, hitting 3-of-4.

This was his best level of performance since he was held out with a hamstring strain, and Knicks desperately needed such a two-way force from him.

More than anything, New York is showing the characteristics of a team coming together and playing their best basketball at the regular time. Knicks never lost lead in Game 3, even took a 3-0 head start in the Eastern Conference finals, and with 10 straight playoff wins, they have set a new franchise record.

Jalen Brunson was the main scorer with 30 points, Mikal Bridges supported with 22, and their teammates keep pressuring Cleveland the whole game. Game 4 will be held in Cleveland, and New York is one victory away from the first NBA Finals since 1999.

What makes the scene so effective is the contrast: OG for a second was the laughingstock, yet he is also among the players who have put Knicks in complete control of the series. It is that mix of character and performance that makes him consistently the one who is ahead of the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌others.