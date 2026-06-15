Knicks OG Anunoby’s Bizarre GMA Appearance Sparks Ruthless Internet Trolling

New York Knicks star OG Anunoby might have partied too hard after bringing New York its first NBA championship in 53 years.

Anunoby looked pretty hungover on “Good Morning America” on Monday—less than 36 hours after the Finals-clinching 94-90 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

So much so that GMA host Michael Strahan trolled Anunoby into cracking a smile, as seen in the video below. While the 28-year-old is known for his stoic and ice-cold expressions, he clearly appeared to be in another dimension on Monday.

“OG, let’s get to you, man. Just smile one time for me,” Strahan told the Knicks star.

“Give us that meme OG, give us that meme, that’s what I’m talking about!”

Anunoby’s subsequent expression elicited laughter from his teammates.

Even when the Knicks’ starting five signed the GMA Wall, Anunoby looked like the only one who wasn’t too enthused to be there (at the crack of dawn, no less).

OG Anunoby, Has it Sunk In?

The London-born Anunoby became a New York City legend for his performance in Game 4, when he helped the Knicks rally from a historic 29-point deficit.

Besides finishing with 33 points on 10-of-15 shooting, he made the two clutch plays that secured the win — including a block on De’Aaron Fox with 11.1 seconds left and then the tip-in shot with 2.1 seconds left.

The sequence will surely go down in NBA lore, joining LeBron James‘ block on Andre Iguodala, Ray Allen’s baseline Game 6 three and Magic Johnson’s “junior” sky hook, among other unforgettable NBA Finals moments.

On GMA, Anunoby was asked if the magnitude of his achievement had finally sunk in.

“Kind of, yeah, just because we won,” Anunoby responded.

“In the moment, you know, had to get ready for Game 5. So, couldn’t really dwell on it or be excited about it. Just had to prepare and watch the film and erase that game and move on. So, a little bit, yes.”

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OG Anunoby Trolled by Knicks Fans

Knicks fans were convinced that Anunoby was hammered during his MGA appearance. Here are some hilarious reactions via X and IG.

“That boy got that chip and instantly grabbed the best exotic weed in town 😂😂😂”

“He’s so cooked”

“Get that man some shades”

“Needed a vitamin B/electrolyte IV from the last few days. Bro has had 5.23 3/4 hours of sleep in the last 36hrs…”

“His name OG what you expect 😂”

“Everyone has that one friend after popping edibles and trying to blend in”

“Weekend at OG’s”

“Lmfao boy looking like he’s trying to remember how to breathe.”

Anunoby and the Knicks can’t be blamed for living it up. They just pulled off one of the greatest runs in basketball history en route to the championship. As part of their 16-3 record, which included just one road loss, the Knicks maintained a points-differential of +14.9 points — the best in NBA postseason history. Their run surpassed the points differential of dynastic playoff teams like the 1971 Milwaukee Bucks (14.5), the 2017 Golden State Warriors (13.5) and the 2001 Los Angeles Lakers (12.8).

Yet, the Knicks are not viewed as even a top-three NBA title contender next year.