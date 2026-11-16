Sunday night in Toronto was a lot harder than it needed to be for the New York Knicks. The defending champions trailed by double digits in the fourth quarter against a Raptors team that had lost three straight and was still playing without Kawhi Leonard.

They found a way anyway. Jalen Brunson buried a go-ahead 3 late in overtime, and the Knicks walked out with a 112-108 win. But it turns out the Raptors weren’t the only thing standing in New York’s way that night.

What the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report Found

On Monday, the NBA released its Last Two Minute Report for the game. Newsday’s Steve Popper broke down the findings on X, and most of them went against the Knicks.

“The NBA issued L2M report for last night’s OT win by the Knicks — 1 call in their favor (A Shamet offensive foul that was a no-call) and 2 plays that should have been made for the Knicks: A foul by CMB on KAT with 1:07 left in regulation and a travel by Quickley on last play,” Popper wrote.

In plain terms, the league admits the refs missed two calls that should have gone New York’s way. Collin Murray-Boyles fouled Karl-Anthony Towns with 1:07 left in regulation, and former Knick Immanuel Quickley traveled on the last play.

The report wasn’t all bad news for New York. Landry Shamet got away with an offensive foul the officials should have called. Still, the misses ended up 2-1 against the Knicks.

The Towns foul stings the most. It came in a one-possession game, and a call there could have changed how the final minute played out. Instead, Scottie Barnes hit a step-back 3 with 13.6 seconds left to force overtime.

Knicks and Raptors Run It Back Tuesday

None of this changes the result, and that’s the good part. Brunson and Towns scored 28 points each, with Towns adding 17 rebounds. Shamet gave the Knicks 23 off the bench, including seven in overtime.

OG Anunoby made the stop of the night. He stayed glued to Barnes on a step-back 3 with under five seconds left in overtime. Barnes, back from a groin injury, still finished with 30 points.

The win snapped a two-game skid for the Knicks and moved them to 7-6. It was also their 14th straight win over Toronto, a run that goes back to January 2023.

The two teams meet again Tuesday night at Scotiabank Arena. Leonard has already been ruled out again with his left knee issue, so the Raptors will lean on Barnes and Quickley once more.

For the Knicks, the message is simple. They beat Toronto and a shaky whistle on Sunday. On Tuesday, they’d just like the fight to be five-on-five.