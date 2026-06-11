Knicks Owner Trashes Mayor Zohran Mamdani As Being Fake Fan

Controversial New York Knicks owner James Dolan went out of his way to play into his feud with New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani. The two noteworthy New York personalities have clashed over how to handle the Knicks’ success. Outdoor viewing parties have become a polarizing topic with how both sides have reacted to them, along with violent scenarios increasing during the NBA Finals.

Dolan said the following about Mamdani during his appearance on WFAN radio:

“He’s not a Knicks fan. This is not really about a watch party – I don’t think you can get much more than 1,000 people who will see the screens we had put up. This is about celebrating the Knicks at Madison Square Garden, the mecca of basketball, and this is what they’re trying to kill: they don’t want the celebration.”

Dolan was unhappy about Zohran setting up official viewing parties instead of having fans gather outside of Madison Square Garden. The Knicks owner was upset about only 1,000 fans being allowed via free ticketing and guidelines. However, the aftermath to the Knicks Game 3 loss featured a lot of fights and dangerous situations escalating to warrant the guidelines. Both sides have been clashing all week with the differing opinions.

President Donald Trump Involved In Knicks Drama

Politics becoming part of sports is always tricky since it creates division and polarizing topics. Dolan has been a controversial sports personality for wanting to engage in politics after a controversial rally for Trump’s 2024 Presidential campaign upset many Knicks fans.

Things escalated more for Game 3 vs the San Antonio Spurs when Trump sat next to Dolan as his guest to many loud boos and controversy following the night. Madison Square Garden asked fans to arrive over two hours early for the game to avoid the longer line times with extra security protocols.

Dolan has only used politics to boost his friends and preferred candidates until now. Given their political alignment, Mamdani is on the opposite side of what Dolan wants for New York City. The attack on Zohran’s fandom and going on a talk show to bad mouth him shows just how ugly this situation is starting to get.

Is Zohran Mamdani A Real Knicks Fan?

Dolan’s claim that Zohran is faking being a Knicks fan seemed out of the blue. Photos show Mamdani attending Knicks games against the lower priced opponents Cleveland Cavaliers and Sacramento Kings as far back as the 2010s when the franchise was struggling and nowhere close to title contention.

Zohran is also beloved by New Yorkers for sitting in the upper-level nosebleed seats and not using his political power to get courtside or suite seats. Trump, former Mayor Mike Bloomberg, and most politicians usually get those high-profile seats as part of the job.

Dolan has been hated during the years of the Knicks’ failures, and many feel he was upset about the mayor questioning the franchise selling ticket prices that set new NBA records. This public war with Mamdani and generally going on talk shows to gain attention is risking Dolan messing with the positive strides to come from the Knicks success ending his negative reputation.