Knicks Predicted to Land Paul George Via Sign-&-Trade

The Knicks are faced with decisions on four key free agents — OG Anunoby, Isaiah Hartenstein, Precious Achiuwa and Alec Burks — in the 2024 offseason. They also have a decision to make on the partially guaranteed contract of Bojan Bogdanovic. The franchise is capped out and doesn’t have the requisite finances to sign a top-level free agent when the NBA’s free agency period commences on June 30.

However, the Leon Rose-led front office could pull off an ace in the hole by acquiring a free agent via a sign-and-trade, provided the player wishes to be in the Big Apple.

Paul George, arguably the most coveted free agent in the market, could be donning a Knicks uniform if one analyst’s prediction comes true.

Former Super Bowl champion Damien Woody predicted on June 20 that the Knicks would find a way to pry George away from the Clippers before the 2024-25 season.

“How about Paul George to the Knicks?” Woody said on ESPN’s “Get Up” while making his offseason predictions. “Someone who doesn’t have to dominate the ball, who can create their shot and play off my man [Jalen] Brunson. I like that, man. Another person on the perimeter who could go out and get you some juice.”

Theoretically, the Knicks could work out a sign-and-trade between George and Anunoby if the latter agreed to go to the Clippers. Otherwise, the Knicks would have to take the drastic step of trading Julius Randle, their three-time All-Star.

The path to George in a Knicks uniform is complicated. But stranger things have happened in the NBA.

Paul George Will Dictate NBA Free Agency

According to many analysts, George will dictate the 2024 NBA free agency period since his signing could shift the balance of power in the NBA.

“Paul George’s decision will set through a domino effect in free agency,” Bobby Marks explained on ESPN’s “NBA Today” on June 19.

Marks noted that if the Sixers were to land George with their projected $65 million cap space, they would form a new Big 3 of George, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer and Dan Devine further explained on June 20 that George’s ultimate decision “could send ripple effects across multiple teams and possible signings” across the league. The report revealed that the Clippers were hesitant to pay George more than the three-year $153 million extension they gave Kawhi Leonard last year, causing PG-13 to reevaluate his future and potentially look elsewhere.

Paul George Not Chasing a Championship

The 34-year-old George could potentially be signing the last major contract of his career in the 2024 offseason. Having never made a trip to the NBA Finals, let alone win a championship, George’s window for title glory could be quickly closing. As such, his upcoming decision could have far-reaching consequences for his career.

George, however, is admittedly not chasing a championship in the twilight years of his career. On the June 19 episode of his “Podcast P” podcast, George detailed his main priorities entering the 2024 free agency period.

“Contributing to winning basketball,” George said of his main goal as a free agent. “At this point, I’m not even necessarily — you know people say ‘chasing a championship.’ Like, it’s not that. But it’s playing the right style of basketball is what I’m chasing.”

George averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists in his fifth season with the Clippers. The 9-time All-Star is viewed as one of the best two-way players in the league.