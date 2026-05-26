Knicks Already Planning Next Big Move After NBA Finals Breakthrough

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks have finally achieved a remarkable feat by securing their place in the NBA Finals after more than two decades, as they brilliantly swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

However, even though they are on their way to a championship, the management has still been actively looking to lay the foundation for the team’s success in the coming years.

The Knicks hold three selections for the 2026 NBA Draft, the 24th, 31st, and 55th, and they have been organizing player development sessions since April. The recent one brought two names to the ever-expanding list of prospects who have toured the team’s ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌facilities.

Knicks Host Meleek Thomas and Tounde Yessoufou in Pre Draft Workout

SNY’s Ian Begley reported: “Knicks are hosting Arkansas’ Meleek Thomas and Baylor’s Tounde Yessoufou as part of a group workout for draft prospects today, per SNY sources. Knicks have picks 24, 31 and 55 in 2026 NBA Draft.”

Thomas is a 6-foot-5 guard who had a strong freshman year at Arkansas. He averaged 15.6 points on 41.6% shooting from three and led the Razorbacks in steals. He was playing second fiddle to Darius Acuff Jr. for most of the season, but stepped up big when Acuff missed the regular-season finale with an ankle injury, showing he could handle a bigger role.

Most draft boards have him as a late first-round to early second-round pick, right in the range where New York is selecting.

Yessoufou is a 6-foot-5 wing out of Baylor who averaged 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the Big 12. His athleticism and physicality are what scouts keep coming back to, and his 37-point outing against BYU showed the kind of ceiling he has.

The concern is his three-point shooting at 29.3%, which is something he will need to clean up at the next level.

New York Knicks 2026 NBA Draft Picks and Full Workout Timeline

This​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ workout session represents a step in a journey that began way back in April. The Knicks were among the first NBA teams to make player evaluations. They first invited Kowacie Reeves Jr., Jayden Epps, and Wyatt Fricks together for the session. Later, they decided to also meet with Michigan’s Morez Johnson, Florida’s Xaivian Lee, and Miami’s Tre Donaldson, among other players.

As the team has settled its star lineup and there are only a few ways to add more quality players through trades or free agents, the draft is basically the only means New York really has to add new players.

Having the 24th pick, they are likely to find a highly useful rotation player. The 31st pick is the first choice of the second round, and using it on a player with great potential is the best strategy. The 55th pick is a risky gamble.

The draft will be held on June 23 and 24, and so the Knicks will have time to continue conducting players workout sessions before finalizing their player ranking lists. Thomas and Yessoufou represent two entirely different types, and yet both fill the deficiencies on the wing for a team that in the future could be looking for additional depth as they prepare for a title ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌defense.