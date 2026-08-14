Knicks Player Drops Major Personal News as Knicks Teammates Send Congrats

A New York Knicks offseason that has already included a historic championship now has another reason to celebrate. Kevin McCullar Jr. made a major personal announcement while in Italy, proposing to his girlfriend, Makayla Hancock.

The moment quickly drew reactions from several Knicks teammates, turning McCullar’s engagement into a celebration.

Knicks Teammates Rally Around McCullar

McCullar’s announcement was met with congratulatory messages from some of the most recognizable players on New York’s roster.

Jalen Brunson kept his message simple, writing, “Congrats my brother!” Mikal Bridges followed with, “Yeah kevo,” while Mitchell Robinson added, “Hell yeah brotha.” Jose Alvarado also joined the celebration, commenting, “Yeah lets go Brody !! Congrats 🫡.”

McCullar appeared in 21 games for New York during the 2025-26 regular season, averaging 2.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 7.4 minutes per game.

From Championship Season to New Beginning

McCullar’s personal news comes after the Knicks completed one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history. New York finished the regular season 53-29 before going 16-3 in the playoffs and defeating the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the NBA Finals.

The championship ended a 53-year title drought and gave the Knicks their first NBA championship since 1973. The Knicks are entering an offseason where virtually every member of the organization has something worth celebrating.

The focus will soon shift back toward basketball, though. New York begins its title defense on October 20, hosting the Philadelphia 76ers at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks will raise their championship banner before facing a revamped Philadelphia team featuring LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

Knicks Prepare for a Historic Opening Night

The opener carries more excitement than usual. New York is 2-0 in franchise history in the first game immediately following a championship, with victories to open both the 1970-71 and 1973-74 seasons.

A win over Philadelphia would make it three straight. The matchup is even more intriguing because the 76ers will debut LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, giving New York an immediate test against a dramatically revamped Eastern Conference contender.

The core remains intact, with Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart all returning, while Mike Brown begins his second season at the helm.

New York also has to adjust to being the hunted rather than the team trying to break through. That pressure will arrive immediately, with the Knicks opening their title defense at Madison Square Garden on October 20.