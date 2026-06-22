Mitchell Robinson’s Free Agency Takes Intriguing Turn as Knicks Monitor Situation

The Mitchell Robinson free agency saga looked like it could spiral into a bidding war. The Lakers were circling. Multiple franchises had eyes on the big man. But as the offseason unfolds, something unexpected is happening. A market that was supposed to heat up is staying lukewarm, and for Knicks fans, that is genuinely great news.

Why the Lakers Could Walk Away from Mitchell Robinson

Los Angeles seems to have a clear interest in Robinson. Coming off a second-round sweep at the hands of Oklahoma City, where the paint seemed to be compromised, Luka Doncic reportedly wanted a defensive anchor in the middle.

Robinson’s elite rim protection and offensive rebounding made him an obvious candidate.

But the red flags were impossible to ignore. In eight NBA seasons, Robinson has averaged just 49.6 games per season: a number that signals chronic unavailability, not bad luck.

During this past postseason, he was on the injury report ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals, playing through a broken right hand. For a Lakers team trying to rebuild around Doncic, betting a roster spot on a player who may not make it through a full season was too risky a gamble.

Then there is the free-throw problem, arguably the most glaring offensive limitation in the entire league for an NBA center. Robinson shot just 40.8% from the line during the regular season and a brutal 35.1% in the 2026 postseason.

Opposing coaches have openly weaponized the “Hack-a-Robinson” strategy, and he has had no answer for it.

Why the Knicks Still Need Him

Here is the irony: the same traits that make Robinson unattractive on the open market are exactly why the Knicks must keep him. His role in New York is well-defined. A backup rim protector behind Karl-Anthony Towns who brings energy, blocks, and offensive rebounds in short, controlled bursts. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported the Knicks will “definitely try to keep him,” noting they are willing to go into the luxury tax to make it happen.

Robinson’s market being capped by his injury history and free-throw limitations actually works in New York’s favor financially. According to reports, he is expected to land a team-friendly two-year deal, a price the Knicks can absorb. NBA insider Jake Fischer confirmed Robinson is “very open” to returning to New York, and ESPN’s Windhorst added he would be “surprised” if the Knicks failed to retain him. For a championship-caliber roster that already knows his limitations and manages them smartly, Robinson at a discount is a win.