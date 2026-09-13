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Knicks Receive Major Jalen Brunson Injury Breakthrough Before New Season

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New York Knicks v Atlanta Hawks
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 06: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks reacts at the end of regulation against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on April 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jalen Brunson does not talk about pain much. He played through a wrist injury for two full playoff rounds for the New York Knicks and never let it show, not once, not even during a run to a title.

Surgery came right after the parade, and quiet has followed ever since. Camp is close now, and the Knicks are about to find out exactly what shape their star point guard is really in.

Jalen Brunson Wrist Update: New Workout Photo Surfaces

New York Knicks v Indiana Pacers - Game Four
GettyKnicks Get Encouraging Jalen Brunson Update Before Training Camp

New York Basketball posted a photo Saturday of Brunson working out at a gym in New Jersey, shot by @richfitmedia. He’s mid-shot, arm fully extended, no brace or wrap in sight.

That wrist gave him trouble the entire Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland, and he just played through it. He still averaged 32.6 points a game in the championship series and took home Finals MVP. The surgery came right after the parade.

Brunson explained the injury himself over the summer. His words: “My tendon and the structure of my wrist are fine. There was soft tissue that was holding my tendon, and it kept flipping and snapping over the bone every time I shot, every time I flicked my wrist.”

He’d said he wanted the wrist ready by early September, and this photo lines up with that. He’s not babying the shot anymore. He’s letting it fly the way he always has, and that’s the part fans have been waiting to see.

Why the Timing Matters: Sixers Loom on Opening Night

San Antonio Spurs v New York Knicks
GettyKnicks Receive Important Jalen Brunson Update Weeks Before Opener

That timing matters more than usual this year. Camp opens on the 24th, and three weeks after that, Philadelphia walks into the Garden for opening night.

This is not the same Sixers team the Knicks swept out of the playoffs last spring. Philadelphia signed LeBron James and traded for Jaylen Brown over the summer, slotting them in next to Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe. Coach Nick Nurse has all five penciled in as starters, a group with almost no defensive soft spot for Brunson to hunt.

A banged-up shooting hand against a lineup like that would have been a real problem. Brunson spent the whole championship run finding ways to score even while hiding the pain, but Philadelphia’s length on the perimeter leaves much less room for anyone playing less than fully healthy.

That’s what makes this photo worth paying attention to now, weeks before camp even opens.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Knicks Receive Major Jalen Brunson Injury Breakthrough Before New Season

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