Knicks Receive Warning Ahead of Title Defense

The New York Knicks will head into the 2026-27 NBA season looking to defend their title as NBA champions.

The Eastern Conference will be tougher this season, though. The Philadelphia 76ers have improved, the Indiana Pacers are getting healthy, and the Cleveland Cavaliers will want to prove themselves as a genuine threat. All of that is before we factor in the Boston Celtics, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons and potentially the Toronto Raptors.

With all this in mind, New York faces an uphill battle to ensure a second championship trophy makes its way to Madison Square Garden next year.

In a recent article from ESPN’s Ben Golliver, a source close to New York was quoted as warning that next season will be a different level of task. The source also noted that the Knicks’ perimeter shooting will continue to be key to the team’s success.

“The Knicks are still in a good position to defend their title: Nine of the top 10 members of their playoff rotation are returning, and none of their key players appears headed for age-related decline,” Golliver wrote. “Still, a team source took a cautious approach when forecasting for next season, warning about the possibility of a championship hangover and noting that the Knicks’ 3-point shooting could regress next spring after they ranked first in the 2026 postseason.”

Fortunately for the Knicks, they’ve retained the majority of their championship core. However, entering a season as the reigning champions is never easy. Every team they face will be motivated to hand them a loss.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Is Recovering From Surgery

A key factor in the Knicks’ chances of success next season will be the health of Jalen Brunson. The 2026 NBA Finals MVP underwent surgery on his shooting wrist earlier this summer. Brunson has since spoken about his injury and the recovery process.

“My tendon and my structure of my wrist is fine,” Brunson said. “There was soft tissue that was holding my tendon, and it kept flipping and snapping over the bone every time I shot, every time I flicked my wrist.”

Brunson continued.

“I was obviously able to play through it. I’ll be in this for about another six weeks, and then from that point on, it’s just my rehab after that—but I should be good. I should be good.”

As long as Brunson’s shooting form isn’t impacted and the injury heals correctly, Knicks fans should have no reason to worry. However, how long Brunson’s wrist takes to heal will certainly be something Knicks fans will monitor closely.

Knicks Could Miss Mitchell Robinson

One player the Knicks could miss next season is Mitchell Robinson. The 7-foot rim-runner signed with the Boston Celtics in free agency. New York has since signed Andre Drummond as a replacement.

Nevertheless, Robinson’s offensive rebounding was a key factor in Mike Brown’s game plan last season. Losing his athleticism, size and rebounding will certainly mean New York has to adjust its play style.

Still, if the Knicks can make the necessary adjustments, they’ll still be favorites to come out of the East. Of course, being favorites on paper and proving those predictions right are two different things. Only time will teach us how this all will play out.