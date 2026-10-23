Knicks Will Make Major Roster Move After Dalton Knecht’s Arrival in New York

The New York Knicks are adding another young wing to their roster after reaching an agreement with former Los Angeles Lakers forward Dalton Knecht.

The move gives New York another shooting option, while a corresponding two-way roster decision reportedly puts Kevin McCullar Jr.’s place with the organization in doubt.

As per Shams Charania:

“Former Lakers forward Dalton Knecht has agreed to sign with the New York Knicks on a two-way NBA contract, his agents at Excel Sports Management tell ESPN.”

As soon as the news broke, Knicks insider Ian Begley reported that:

“Knicks will waive Kevin McCullar Jr. to make room to sign Dalton Knecht on a two-way, per SNY sources.”

However, New York has not issued an official announcement confirming McCullar’s reported departure, so the corresponding move remains based on the report.

Knicks Add a Former First-Round Pick

Knecht, 25, was selected 17th overall by the Lakers in the 2024 NBA Draft after a standout college career at Tennessee.

He made an immediate impact as a rookie, averaging 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 78 games, including 16 starts. He shot 37.6% from three-point range, showing the scoring touch that made him a first-round pick.

His role diminished during his second NBA season. Knecht appeared in 54 games for Los Angeles in 2025-26 and averaged 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds in 10.2 minutes per game, shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

The Lakers waived him before the start of the 2026-27 regular season, making him available to sign a two-way deal. The Knicks had reportedly shown interest in him after his release, with Minnesota also linked to the forward.

McCullar’s Knicks Future in Question

McCullar has spent much of his time with the Knicks organization developing through the G League’s Westchester Knicks. During the 2025-26 NBA season, he appeared in 20 games for New York and averaged 1.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and an assist.

He also had a limited opportunity during this preseason. Across three games in 2026, McCullar averaged 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 11.5 minutes per game. He shot 36.4% from the field and went 0-for-6 from three-point range.

For New York, the signing adds a former first-round prospect; for McCullar, it leaves his immediate NBA future uncertain.