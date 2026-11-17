The New York Knicks could face a considerably different Toronto Raptors team Tuesday night, just two days after surviving a 30-point performance from Scottie Barnes.

The Raptors downgraded Barnes to questionable because of an illness ahead of their rematch with the Knicks at Scotiabank Arena.

Toronto announced the change Tuesday, Nov. 17, through its official public relations account on X.

“Update: Scottie Barnes (Illness) is now QUESTIONABLE,” the team announced.

The development comes after Barnes returned from a four-game absence caused by a left groin strain and nearly led Toronto past New York on Sunday.

His availability for Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff remains uncertain.

Scottie Barnes Injury Update Comes After 30-Point Game Against Knicks

Barnes gave the Knicks plenty of problems during Sunday’s 112-108 overtime victory.

The Raptors forward finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and four assists in 36 minutes, shooting 13-for-27 from the field and 4-for-8 from beyond the arc.

His performance nearly ended New York’s remarkable winning streak against Toronto.

Barnes hit a banked 3-pointer with 1:15 remaining in overtime to tie the game at 104.

But Jalen Brunson delivered the decisive shot, drilling a go-ahead 3-pointer with 33 seconds remaining to help New York escape with its 14th consecutive victory over the Raptors.

The Knicks had trailed by 13 points in the fourth quarter before forcing overtime.

Brunson finished with 28 points and nine assists, while Karl-Anthony Towns added 28 points and 17 rebounds.

Landry Shamet contributed 23 points, and OG Anunoby scored 21 against his former team.

Now, the Knicks might not have to contend with the player who caused them the most trouble Sunday.

What Scottie Barnes’ Potential Absence Means for Knicks

Barnes’ uncertain status could significantly change Toronto’s offensive approach.

The 25-year-old forward creates matchup problems with his size, ballhandling and ability to initiate offense from multiple positions.

He also gives the Raptors another capable defender against New York’s primary scoring options.

Without Barnes, Toronto would have to rely more heavily on RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley and Jamal Shead to generate offense.

The Raptors are already dealing with injuries elsewhere.

Kawhi Leonard remains out because of left knee injury management, while Nate Bittle is sidelined with a right foot avulsion fracture.

Barnes’ potential absence would further limit coach Darko Rajakovic’s rotation.

For New York, Tuesday presents an opportunity to build on Sunday’s comeback victory and improve its 7-6 record.

The defending NBA champions have struggled with consistency early this season, but their latest victory showed an ability to respond when facing a sizable deficit.

The Knicks also have a chance to extend their dominance over Toronto, which has not beaten New York since January 2023.

However, Barnes’ status could still change before tipoff.

The Raptors have not ruled him out, and his availability will depend on how he responds to the illness.

After watching Barnes nearly beat them Sunday, the Knicks will be preparing for the possibility of seeing him again.