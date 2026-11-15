Knicks Get Scottie Barnes News as Josh Hart Makes Stunning Admission

The New York Knicks have beaten the Toronto Raptors 13 consecutive times. Their latest visit north of the border, however, comes with an uncomfortable question: Can a healthy roster overcome its own struggles?

The Knicks have no players listed on the NBA’s injury report ahead of Sunday’s game at Scotiabank Arena. Toronto, meanwhile, received an important reinforcement when Scottie Barnes was upgraded to available after missing five games with a left groin strain.

The NBA confirmed Barnes’ status in its 4:45 p.m. Eastern injury report.

His return gives the Raptors a better chance of ending their nearly three-year drought against New York.

For the Knicks, the bigger concern might be what’s happening inside their own locker room.

Josh Hart Admits Mental Struggles After Mike Brown Benched Him

New York enters Sunday’s matchup following consecutive losses, including Friday’s 106-104 defeat to the Indiana Pacers.

Josh Hart went scoreless, missing all four shots, and did not play in the fourth quarter as coach Mike Brown searched for combinations that could reverse the result.

Afterward, Hart acknowledged that his struggles had begun to affect him mentally.

“Right now I’m not in a good head space and I got to figure out how to improve that. And improve my play,” Hart told reporters, according to the New York Post.

The veteran wing has endured a difficult start, shooting roughly 36% from the field while averaging fewer than nine points.

His season has also been interrupted by ankle soreness and an illness that cost him three games.

Hart isn’t the only Knicks wing having trouble.

Mikal Bridges entered Friday’s game shooting approximately 33% from the field before scoring a season-high 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting against Indiana.

OG Anunoby managed 11 points on 4-of-13 shooting.

All three have shot below 40% this season, leaving Brown with difficult rotation decisions.

Scottie Barnes Returns to Challenge Knicks’ Dominance

The Knicks have owned their matchup against Toronto since December 2023, winning 13 consecutive regular-season meetings.

New York swept all five encounters last season, repeatedly overwhelming the Raptors with superior scoring and defensive execution.

But Barnes’ return changes the equation.

The All-Star forward averaged 23.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.1 assists through his first eight appearances before suffering the groin injury.

His versatility gives Toronto another offensive creator alongside RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley.

He also presents a difficult defensive assignment for New York’s struggling wings.

The Raptors remain without Kawhi Leonard, who is sidelined because of left knee injury management. Nate Bittle is also out with a right foot injury.

New York, meanwhile, has an opportunity to improve its 6-6 record against a team that has struggled to keep pace in the Eastern Conference.

The Knicks will face Toronto again Tuesday, giving Brown two opportunities to assess his rotation against a familiar opponent.

A clean injury report means New York has no shortage of available players.

The more pressing challenge is getting those players to produce.

And with Barnes back, the Raptors may offer a tougher test than their recent history suggests.