Knicks Lose Mike Brown’s Secret Playoff Weapon to Rival 76ers

The New York Knicks have lost one of the unlikely behind-the-scenes contributors to their championship run.

Former Knicks two-way forward Dillon Jones has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to SNY’s Ian Begley. The deal allows Jones to compete for a roster spot with one of New York’s Atlantic Division rivals during training camp.

Jones’ departure will not alter Mike Brown’s rotation. The 24-year-old appeared in only seven regular-season games for the Knicks and logged 39 total minutes after signing a two-way contract in January.

His influence, however, stretched well beyond his playing time.

Mike Brown Sought Dillon Jones’ Advice During Knicks’ Title Run

Following the Knicks’ first NBA championship in 53 years, Brown revealed that he regularly leaned on Jones for perspective during the playoffs.

Jones had been part of the Oklahoma City Thunder team that won the 2025 championship. Although he occupied a limited role there, his firsthand experience navigating a title run made him a valuable resource for Brown.

“Throughout the course of this run, I got help with the messaging from different people,” Brown said during an appearance on “The Roommates Show.” “I’m gonna tell you guys, you may know this or may not, Dillon was fabulous.”

Brown asked Jones what Thunder coach Mark Daigneault and general manager Sam Presti had told the players during difficult stages of Oklahoma City’s postseason journey. He also wanted to know how the Thunder responded internally when the pressure increased.

One of Jones’ suggestions directly shaped New York’s preparation for the Eastern Conference finals.

Brown credited Jones with the idea of revisiting the pain of the Knicks’ 2025 playoff elimination. New York’s video staff created a presentation featuring the players’ reactions after their season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers. Brown showed it to the team before its next postseason test, reinforcing the emotional cost of falling short.

“That was his idea,” Brown said of Jones.

76ers Take a Flier on Two-Time Champion

Jones later praised Brown for being willing to listen to a young player who was not part of the postseason rotation.

“The fact that he would even approach me and have a conversation with me or even ask me to help in any way,” Jones said in July, “I just think it speaks to him more than me — his humility to hear everybody out in the building.”

Philadelphia now gets a closer look at a versatile 6-foot-5 guard-forward who was selected No. 26 overall in the 2024 NBA draft. Jones averaged 15.2 points, 6.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds across 18 games with the Westchester Knicks last season while shooting approximately 38% from the 3-point range.

An Exhibit 10 contract does not guarantee Jones a place on the 76ers’ opening-night roster. It allows Philadelphia to bring him to camp and potentially steer him toward its G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats, if he is waived.

For the Knicks, this is not a major personnel blow. But Jones’ move to Philadelphia takes an intelligent, trusted voice from Brown’s locker room and places him inside that of a division rival.

For a player who barely stepped onto the court, Jones left a remarkably large imprint on a championship season.