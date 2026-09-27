Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Makes SNL ‘Watchable’ With Epic Performance: NBA World Reacts

New York Knicks captain Jalen Brunson can do no wrong right now.

Fresh off being crowned the “King of New York” for bringing the city its first NBA title in 53 years, Brunson won widespread praise for hosting “Saturday Night Live” this weekend. Fans, analysts and fellow athletes alike raved about his comedic timing, sharp delivery, and natural humor.

The NBA Finals MVP also looked comfortable in various skits, including his portrayal of a Shark Tank investor and a member of a singing-and-dancing basketball team.

During his opening monologue, Brunson was joined by teammates Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, O.G. Anunoby and Josh Hart, along with Kenan Thompson portraying ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith. The entire Knicks starting lineup drew praise for their comedic cameos — especially Anunoby, who ribbed Brunson for missing the final shot in Game 4 of the NBA Finals right before he tipped it in to seal the win.

Jalen Brunson Hosts SNL

In his monologue, Brunson vowed to come through in the clutch like he did the Finals.

“I’m going to approach this the same way I approach a Knicks Finals game.

“The first three quarters of the show are going to be god-awful. The last sketch is going to be amazing.”

In his closing speech, Brunson promised Knicks fans he would “get back to my real job pretty soon” — leading his team into another NBA season.

Brunson became the fifth NBA star to host “Saturday Night Live,” joining Bill Russell (1979), Michael Jordan (1991), Charles Barkley (4x) and LeBron James (2007). Out of that list, only Russell didn’t host the season premiere of the show.

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NBA World Praises Jalen Brunson

Barstool Sports felt Brunson made SNL “watchable” for the first time in years.

“After ending a 53 year title drought, Jalen Brunson and the Knicks starting 5 face their toughest opponent yet: Making SNL watchable”

Actor and Knicks superfan Ben Stiller wrote, BEST MONOLOGUE EVER”

“A fantastic opening monologue,” wrote The Athletic’s Lukas Weese.

Some fan reactions below:

“Best #SNL EVER!! #Knicks” “Jalen Brunson’s SNL opening monologue featuring the Knicks starting 5 is gold 😂” “lol.. Brunson did a nice job on his SNL monologue.. I don’t think I’ll ever get tired of Jalen and Josh antics #knicks #snl” The Knicks really won a ring and then turned the SNL stage into Madison Square Garden. Iconic opening monologue. Knicks starting 5 on SNL was top tier entertainment 😂

Knicks and Jalen Brunson will begin their NBA title defense against LeBron James’ Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 20. The Knicks have the fourth-shortest odds to win the title, behind the San Antonio Spurs, Oklahoma City Thunder and the Sixers.