Knicks vs. Spurs Game 2 Livestream: TV Channel, Streaming, Watch Party and Live Updates Info

The NBA Finals shift into Game 2 on Friday night with the Knicks carrying a 1-0 lead after a comeback win in San Antonio.

New York can move one step closer to a dream start before the series heads to Madison Square Garden. The Spurs are trying to answer in front of their home crowd. Here is everything fans need to know about watching, following, and catching the atmosphere around the game.

Knicks vs. Spurs: Where to Watch

Date: Friday, June 5, 2026.

Friday, June 5, 2026. Time: 8:30 p.m. ET.

8:30 p.m. ET. TV: ABC.

ABC. Streaming: The NBA says Finals games are available on ABC, the ESPN app, and the NBA App, and its “Tap to Watch” feature points fans to the correct streaming destination through NBA.com and team sites.

The NBA says Finals games are available on ABC, the ESPN app, and the NBA App, and its “Tap to Watch” feature points fans to the correct streaming destination through NBA.com and team sites. Free live updates: Follow the NBA.com game page and the Follow the NBA.com game page and the ESPN live update page.

Knicks Watch Party

Knicks​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ fans in New York don’t have to limit themselves to watching the game on TV. The team’s Playoff Hub highlights Knicks playoff watch parties, and according to the official watch-party page, there will be an Arena Watch Party at Madison Square Garden, where $10 tickets will be going towards the Garden of Dreams Foundation.

Besides that, the Knicks also offer an official playoff bar network, allowing fans all over the city to find places to watch the game together and maintain the crowd’s ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌excitement.

Knicks Seek 2-0 Finals Lead as Spurs Face Must-Win Test

Game 2 feels like a potential turning point in the NBA Finals. New York erased a 14-point deficit in Game 1 and closed the game on an 11-0 run, showing once again why it has become one of the most resilient teams in the league during this postseason run.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ main story is still Jalen Brunson. The Knicks star struggled in the first half but bounced back in the last quater with 13 points.

Being able to dictate the tempo and deliver in the final moments has made New York’s leading weapon. Karl Anthony Towns was no less instrumental, scoring 18 points and grabbing 12 rebounds, while also locking Victor Wembanyama on offense and defense.

Josh Hart had a very unique contribution, as his rebounding, defense, and hustle plays kept changing the odds for New York. ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌

We can expect the Spurs to come out firing early, but the Knicks have demonstrated throughout these playoffs that physical, tough games are what they thrive on.

On one hand, if Brunson keeps up his heroics in the clutch and Towns dominates the glass, New York could very well be heading back to Madison Square Garden with a strong 2-0 series lead.

If Wembanyama shows the superstar level, Game 2 could become the most competitive contest of the Finals so far.