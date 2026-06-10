Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4 Live Stream: How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming Options

After stealing a game at Madison Square Garden from the New York Knicks, the San Antonio Spurs have finally found their footing. Game 4 tonight could decide whether this series stretches past five or the Knicks start pulling away for good.

The gap between 3-1 and 2-2 in a Finals is massive. One outcome puts New York in the driver’s seat, the other makes this anyone’s series. That’s the weight behind tonight’s tip-off.

Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4: How to Watch

Date: June 10, 2026

June 10, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET TV: ABC

ABC Streaming: ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV

ESPN Unlimited, DirecTV, YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV Free live updates: NBA.com game page and ESPN’s live update page

All games in this series air on ABC. If you have cable, you’re already set. If not, DirecTV, YouTube TV, and Fubo all carry ABC and may offer free trials for new subscribers, making them the easiest no-commitment options.

UK viewers can catch it on Prime Video with a free trial.

Indian fans can watch the official free livestream on the NBA’s YouTube channel.

What’s at Stake in Knicks vs. Spurs Game 4

Finally,​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Wembanyama looked like the player we know in Game 3. He scored 32 points on 11-of-18 shooting. Most of his points came from him rolling to the rim, which the Knicks had stopped effectively in the first two games. San Antonio won 115-111 and ended New York’s 13-game playoff winning streak.

Stephon​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Castle played a vital role in the game as well. He racked up 18 of his 23 points in the first half by relentlessly attacking the basket. He ended up nailing the big three-pointer with less than two minutes to go and then moved closer to the victory with a free ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌throw.

Brunson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ scored 32 for the Knicks but shot only 11 of 25, yet another inefficient performance. Karl-Anthony Towns only managed 11 points, a series-low, and New York have already indicated that one of the changes they plan to make in games going forward is to get him more involved ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌late.

San Antonio Spurs will probably continue hounding Brunson to make the Knicks play with other players. If Towns is absent and Wembanyama is given another unguarded opportunity at the basket, the Spurs could indeed make a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌comeback.

New York still leads 2-1 and controls the series. But the Spurs just proved they can win inside MSG. Another one tonight, and this Finals has a long way to go.