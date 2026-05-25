Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Disrespectful NBA News at Worst Time

Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns once again had a solid season with the New York Knicks, posting his averages of 20.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, and three assists per game in the regular season.

For a big man playing at that level, most expected a spot on one of the All-NBA teams. That did not happen.

The Knicks are just one win away from the NBA Finals, and Towns has played a significant role in their making it. However, even though the team is flourishing, the individual accomplishment has not come his way this time around.

Karl-Anthony Towns All-NBA 2026 Snub: The Numbers That Should Have Been Enough

According to SNY Knicks, Towns received just one Second Team vote and 11 Third Team votes in All-NBA balloting, finishing as the 17th-highest vote getter overall. He did not make any of the three teams.

Those are hard numbers to look at when you consider what he actually did this season. A 20-and-12 season from a center who can also shoot from deep is not something you find everywhere in this league.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ All-NBA Third Team consisted of Jalen Duren, Chet Holmgren, Jalen Johnson, Tyrese Maxey, and Jamal Murray. Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. There is a major difference in production between him and Towns, but that didn’t show up in the voting.

Towns was on the All-NBA Third Team in 2018, 2022, and 2025. Besides that, he is a six-time All-Star and a former No. 1 overall pick. Voters have acknowledged him before. This season, even though it might have been his best all-around campaign as a Knick, they chose not to recognize ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌him.

How Karl-Anthony Towns and the Knicks Are Making the All-NBA Snub Irrelevant

Towns​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ has not allowed any of this to affect his pace in the playoffs. In fact, he had an average of 17.4 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game through the two rounds of play.

That assist figure more than doubling his regular season average of 3.0, and during that period, he logged double-digit assists three times.

The Knicks swept the Atlanta Hawks in the first round, then took out the Philadelphia 76ers in four games. Towns was a steady force throughout, and coach Mike Brown’s decision to use him as a passing hub out of the mid-post changed how the entire offense moved.

In the Eastern Conference Finals against Cleveland, he posted back-to-back double-doubles in Games 1 and 2, then added 13 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in Game 3. New York leads the series 3-0.

Individual awards are voted on during the regular season. But Towns is making his case in the loudest way possible right now, helping push the Knicks to the brink of their first NBA Finals appearance in decades. A championship would say more than any All-NBA ballot ever could.