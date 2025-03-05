Knicks Star’s Status for Road Trip Uncertain

New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns sat out Tuesday night’s 114-102 loss to the Golden State Warriors for personal reasons, and they may be without him for a while.

Towns was listed as questionable until head coach Thom Thibodeau’s announcement that he would be unavailable just before game time. The Knicks have not yet determined his status for the team’s upcoming five-game road trip.

Thibodeau didn’t have much more to share about Towns’ status, telling SNY’s Ian Begley “when he’s ready to come back, obviously we want him back. But he needs some time right now.” According to a report by NJ.com, Towns’ father, “Big Karl,” was in attendance at Madison Square Garden despite his son’s absence.

Towns’ Importance to the Knicks

Towns has been a crucial part of the Knicks’ roster since he was acquired this offseason in the blockbuster trade for Julius Randle. With Towns out, the Knicks are down one of their most versatile players. Towns is averaging 24.5 points and a career-best 13.4 rebounds per game this season. He’s been incredibly efficient, shooting 53 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from beyond the three-point line. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets is the only other player in the NBA with a comparable stat line.

New York has leaned on Towns and fellow All-Star Jalen Brunson all season. Without their starting center, the Knicks will need Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby to step up.

The Knicks are 3-4 without Towns in the lineup this season following Tuesday night’s loss, with those defeats coming by an average of 11.7 points.

Status for the Road Trip

Thibodeau was unsure whether Towns would travel with the team when he spoke to the media. “I can’t answer that. I just don’t know,” he said.

With Towns out, the Knicks are left shorthanded on the interior. Mitchell Robinson, who only recently returned from the injured list, is still on a minutes restriction, and the Knicks recently announced that Ariel Hukporti will likely miss the rest of the regular season. Precious Achiuwa is the only other healthy big man on the roster.

Robinson started in Town’s place against the Warriors, posting seven points and five rebounds in 15 minutes. Achiuwa logged 30 minutes and grabbed 15 rebounds to match his season-high.

Looking Ahead

New York is currently third in the Eastern Conference standings (40-21). The Knicks still have a chance to catch the Boston Celtics for the second seed, trailing them by three games. They are 4.5 games ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers.

The Knicks will face five playoff contenders as they take on the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, Sacramento Kings, and Portland Trail Blazers, before closing with a rematch against the Warriors. Entering Tuesday night, only Portland was on the outside looking in at the postseason, though they are within four games of the stumbling Dallas Mavericks for 10th place out West.

The hope is that Towns will return soon and pick up right where he left off. The Knicks will proceed without him, hoping they stay competitive while dealing with this temporary, though significant, setback.