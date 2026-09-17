Knicks Issue Statement After Former First-Round Pick’s Untimely Death

The New York Knicks publicly mourned Michael Sweetney on Thursday, remembering the former first-round pick who began his NBA career at Madison Square Garden and later became an advocate for mental health awareness.

“The Knicks are saddened to hear about the passing of Michael Sweetney,” the team wrote in a statement posted to social media. “Michael was an incredible person who will be missed by many. Our thoughts are with his family.”

Sweetney died at 43. His wife, India Sweetney, announced his death earlier Thursday in an emotional Facebook post. No cause of death has been announced.

The Knicks’ tribute included a black-and-white image of Sweetney in his No. 50 New York uniform, a reminder of the period when he arrived as one of the organization’s most prominent young frontcourt prospects.

Michael Sweetney Began NBA Career With Knicks

New York selected Sweetney with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, one of the most famous draft classes in league history.

The Georgetown standout entered the NBA after averaging 18.2 points during his three collegiate seasons and earning All-American honors as a junior.

Sweetney spent two seasons with the Knicks, appearing in 119 games before New York traded him to Chicago in 2005 as part of the deal that brought Eddy Curry and Antonio Davis to New York.

His time in New York never developed into the long-term role expected of a top-10 pick, but Sweetney remained part of a transitional era for the franchise and one of the more recognizable young Knicks of the early 2000s.

Sweetney’s Family Shares Emotional Tribute

India Sweetney described her husband as someone whose family meant everything to him.

She wrote that their children were “the light of his life” and said Sweetney lived each day trying to give them the best life possible.

She also called him her best friend of 30 years and her husband for nearly 20, while thanking friends and loved ones for their support.

The message shifted the focus away from Sweetney’s basketball résumé and toward the life he built after the NBA.

Sweetney Became Mental Health Advocate

Sweetney later spoke publicly about depression, grief and the personal struggles that followed his father’s death.

After his playing career ended, he used those experiences to advocate for mental health awareness and worked in coaching, including as an assistant at Yeshiva University.

That part of Sweetney’s story ultimately stretched far beyond what happened on the court.

For Knicks fans, he was once a lottery pick carrying the expectations that come with playing in New York.

For those who knew him later in life, he became something different: a husband, father, coach and advocate willing to talk openly about battles that often remain hidden.

The Knicks’ statement Thursday was brief.

The meaning behind it was not.

A former first-round pick had died far too young, and the franchise where his NBA journey began made sure he was remembered.