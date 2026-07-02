Knicks Make Surprising Summer League Decision on 2 Young Players

The New York Knicks officially unveiled their 2026 NBA Summer League roster on Wednesday, but two names were conspicuously absent.

Second-round draft pick Jack Kayil and two-way guard Kevin McCullar Jr. were not included on the 17-player roster that will represent the defending NBA champions in Las Vegas, offering further clarity on New York’s long-term developmental plans.

Instead, the Knicks will be led by recent draft picks Pacome Dadiet, Mohamed Diawara and Tyler Nickel, with TJ Saint serving as Summer League head coach.

The omissions come as the organization continues to balance immediate championship aspirations with the development of its younger talent.

Jack Kayil Omission Aligns With Knicks’ Overseas Development Plan

Kayil’s absence was widely expected.

Before free agency opened, SNY’s Ian Begley reported that New York planned for the 20-year-old guard to remain with ALBA Berlin during the 2026-27 season rather than immediately join the NBA roster.

The move follows the increasingly popular “draft-and-stash” model, allowing international prospects to continue receiving significant playing time overseas while NBA teams retain their rights.

Kayil enjoyed a breakout season in Germany, averaging 12.2 points, 3.5 assists and 2.8 rebounds while capturing the Bundesliga Best Young Player Award.

Although Kayil expressed a desire after the draft to join the Knicks immediately, the organization has opted for a more patient timeline as it prioritizes roster flexibility while defending its NBA championship.

His omission from Summer League further reinforces that strategy.

Kevin McCullar Jr.’s Absence Raises Questions About Knicks Future

McCullar’s omission is more surprising.

Selected 56th overall by the Phoenix Suns in the 2024 NBA Draft before being traded to New York on draft night, McCullar spent the past two seasons on a two-way contract with the Knicks.

The versatile wing appeared in 21 NBA games last season, averaging 2.4 points and 1.0 assists while earning praise for his defensive versatility and readiness whenever called upon.

His biggest breakthrough came on Dec. 27 against the Atlanta Hawks.

McCullar produced career highs with 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals while knocking down three 3-pointers in a 128-125 victory.

Following the game, Knicks coach Mike Brown singled out McCullar’s defense, effort and professionalism, while teammates voted him Defensive Player of the Game for the first time.

Despite that momentum, the 24-year-old was left off the Summer League roster, creating uncertainty about his future with the organization as free agency reshapes the back end of New York’s roster.

Diawara, Dadiet Headline Knicks’ Summer League Group

The Knicks will instead focus much of their attention on three young players expected to factor into the franchise’s future.

Diawara, the No. 51 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, recently signed a multiyear contract reportedly worth more than $10 million after impressing team officials with his defensive upside and versatility.

Dadiet, New York’s first-round selection in 2024, returns looking to compete for a larger role entering his third NBA season.

Nickel, selected 47th overall in last month’s draft, will make his Knicks debut after emerging as one of college basketball’s top perimeter shooters.

The roster also features several players competing for training camp invitations and potential two-way contracts.

Knicks continue balancing youth development with title defense

The roster decisions underscore New York’s unique position entering the 2026-27 season.

Unlike rebuilding franchises that prioritize Summer League development above all else, the defending NBA champions must carefully weigh every roster spot while navigating the NBA’s restrictive second salary apron.

Keeping Kayil overseas preserves long-term flexibility, while McCullar’s absence could signal further changes as the Knicks continue shaping the bottom of their roster.

For now, New York’s Summer League focus shifts to Diawara, Dadiet and Nickel — three young players the organization hopes can eventually contribute to another championship run.