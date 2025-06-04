Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Isn’t Alone: NBA Coaches Let Go in 2025

In a surprising move, the New York Knicks parted ways with head coach Tom Thibodeau on Tuesday, June 3, as first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. The move came after the New York Knicks lost in six games to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. What made it so shocking is that it was the Knicks’ first appearance in the conference finals in a lengthy 25 years, so it’s not like Thibodeau didn’t deliver any success this season.

But, as the Knicks said in their statement about the release, “Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans.” Sources told ESPN that “the Knicks decided a new voice was needed to lift this franchise to the next level, despite Thibodeau leading the Knicks to their best stretch of play this century, including winning a playoff series in three consecutive seasons and advancing to the conference finals for the first time in a quarter century.”

So, Thibodeau was sent packing, and now, the Kicks are on the hunt for a new head coach. All is not lost for Thibodeau, because he may end up with another team, although head coach positions have already been filled. With his kind of record, it’s certainly possible, even probable, that this won’t be the last we see of Thibodeau in the NBA, even if it’s not until the 2026 season.

Just look at the Detroit Pistons and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. He was let go from the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2024 and picked up right away by the Pistons, eventually leading them to the playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.

Regardless, let’s get into some other NBA coaches who have been given the boot in 2025.

Other NBA Coaches Let Go in 2025

The Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns let go of head coach Mike Budenholzer in April after a difficult 2025 season, finishing 11th in the Western Conference with a 36-46 record and not making the playoffs. The Suns have switched coaches three times in three years now, so one could say they’re having a bit of an identity crisis.

The Denver Nuggets

It was a long run for Michael Malone, head coach of the Denver Nuggets since 2015, who was let go in April. He got the Nuggets to the 2023 NBA Finals, so his departure was a surprise. The Nuggets have the talent, and guys like Nikola Jokić, so they need a seasoned coach, and they got him in David Adelman.

The Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are in need of a makeover, and part of that was letting go of their head coach, Taylor Jenkins, in March. The Grizzlies need a rebuild, and they named Tuomas Iisalo as their new head coach in early May.

The Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings let go of their head coach, Mike Brown, way back in December, just about six months into a three-year extension he signed with the team. He was even awarded Coach of the Year in 2022–2023. Their new head coach is Doug Christie, who was named the head coach on May 1, 2025, after being the team’s interim head coach since Brown was let go.