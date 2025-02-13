Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Raves About Mikal Bridges’ Defense

Mikal Bridges secured the all-important block to help the New York Knicks squeeze out a 148-149 win over the Atlanta Hawks in overtime on Feb. 12. That win ensured the Knicks would head into the All-Star break on a high note.

New York acquired Bridges during the summer. Bridges is known for his defensive ability and versatile offensive skill set. Due to his impressive defense, Bridges was given the task of guarding Trae Young for large stretches of the Knicks’ latest win.

When speaking to the media after the game, Knicks’ head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Bridges’ defense on Young.

“His resolve, determination, the will, the want to,” Thibodeau said. “He does it game after game. Trae’s a load to deal with…That’s a lot of screens you’re fighting through. You can’t say enough about what he sacrifices every game for the team and what it means to win…It wasn’t easy. It was a back-to-back. Just come in and find a way to win.”

According to NBA tracking data, Bridges held Young to 27.3% shooting on the night. Young scored on three of his 11 shots during their eight-minute matchup and made one of four three-point attempts. Young adapted to Bridges’ shutdown defense by becoming a distributor, dishing out eight assists.

Bridges initially struggled to find his role within the Knicks rotation to begin the season. However, over the past month or two, he has grown in both impact and stature.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Sends Message to Team

During his own postgame news conference, Jalen Brunson shared a message to his teammates ahead of the All-Star break.

“We haven’t really accomplished anything,” Brunson said. “We have a long way to go to continue to where we want to go. But it’s all about taking one day at a time. Rest and recharge and come back ready to go”

The front office has constructed the Knicks’ roster to contend for a championship. The franchise will remain a major threat in the Eastern Conference for the foreseeable future.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson is Biding His Time

Mitchell Robinson hasn’t played this season. The 7-foot rim-runner has remained on the Knicks injury report throughout the season. The Knicks expected him to return before the All-Star break. However, medical staff have not set a timeframe for when they will clear the rim-running big man to play.

Fortunately for Knicks fans, Robinson shed some light on his current approach to his recovery.

“I’ve just been taking my time. I want to make sure it’s 100%. I ain’t trying to keep having these sit-outs and setbacks and stuff like that,” Robinson told Stefan Bondy of The New York Post during a recent interview. “This time, I’m just going to play it smart. Usually, I’d be young and dumb to go out there and try to get back as fast as I can. I can’t do that no more.”

Robinson will provide a huge boost to the Knicks once he’s cleared to play. His ability to control the glass, protect the rim, and pressure the paint on offense should help unlock more of the Knicks’ perimeter-based play. Unfortunately, until Robinson returns, the Knicks must continue moving forward with the current rotation, and that likely means grinding out hard-fought wins.