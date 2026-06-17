Report: Knicks Planning to Trade Pick Ahead of Draft as Leon Rose Makes Surprise Move

The New York Knicks appear set to make an early move before the 2026 NBA Draft despite coming off a championship-winning season. With two selections currently in hand, New York is evaluating ways to reshape its draft position as front-office activity begins to accelerate around the league.

According to Jake Fischer in “The Stein Line”, Knicks president Leon Rose and his front office are planning to move one of the franchise’s two draft picks. The development comes as teams across the NBA explore trades ahead of draft night and as New York continues searching for ways to strengthen a roster that just captured the NBA title.

The Knicks currently hold the No. 24 overall pick in the first round and the No. 31 overall pick in the second round. Fischer noted that rival teams are closely monitoring New York’s plans, particularly because the second-round first pick has previously generated significant trade interest around the league.

Leon Rose and New York Knicks Expected to Move One Draft Selection

Fischer reported that “Leon Rose’s front office is planning to move one of the Knicks’ two selections.”

That statement immediately drew attention because New York controls two potentially valuable draft assets. The No. 24 pick offers first-round value, while the No. 31 selection sits in a unique position at the top of the second round.

Fischer also highlighted the precedent created by last year’s draft.

“You’ll recall last June that the first pick of the second round resulted in an overnight trade auction that ultimately led to Phoenix sending Minnesota multiple future second-round picks for the right to select Rasheer Fleming,” Fischer wrote.

The comparison is notable because New York now owns that same No. 31 slot. Teams seeking flexibility or targeting a specific prospect could view the pick as a valuable trade asset.

As a result, league observers will be watching closely to determine whether the Knicks move the first-round selection, the second-round selection, or potentially use one of the picks as part of a larger transaction.

The decision comes at a time when the Knicks are balancing immediate championship aspirations with long-term roster planning.

Sergio de Larrea Emerges as New York Knicks Draft Target

Beyond the potential trade discussions, Fischer also identified a prospect who has drawn interest from New York.

“I’m told that the Knicks, like the Timberwolves, have interest in Spain’s Larrea,” Fischer wrote, referring to Valencia guard Sergio de Larrea.

The Spanish prospect has become an increasingly intriguing name during the pre-draft process. Fischer noted that Minnesota president Tim Connelly also has de Larrea prominently on his radar, creating the possibility that multiple teams could target the guard around the same range of the draft.

Whether New York ultimately keeps one of its selections may depend on how the board develops and which prospects remain available.

The Knicks are not the only contenders exploring movement on draft night. Fischer reported that both the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets have shown increasing interest in moving up the draft board, while several other playoff teams continue to evaluate trade opportunities.

For New York, however, the immediate focus appears to be maximizing the value of its draft assets.

Coming off an NBA championship, the organization faces challenges different from those of rebuilding teams. Rather than prioritizing developmental prospects, the Knicks must determine how best to support a roster already capable of competing for another title.

Fischer’s reporting suggests that moving one of the picks is currently the preferred path.

With the No. 24 and No. 31 selections in hand and interest growing around the league, Leon Rose could become one of the more active executives to watch as the draft approaches. Whether the move is designed to acquire future assets, target a specific player, or help address a roster need, the Knicks appear positioned to make a notable draft-night decision.