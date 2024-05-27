Knicks Trade Idea Offloads Julius Randle for ‘Dynamic’ Guard, Picks

The futures of Julius Randle and the New York Knicks may not be intertwining. And that much could be determined as soon as this offseason, with the All-Star forward up for an extension.

If the Knicks do decide to move on from Randle this summer, it will take a trade. He’s under contract through the 2024-2025 season with a player option for 2025-2026.

One option that could present itself, is sending Randle to the Detroit Pistons, who will lead the league in cap space this summer.

Pistons receive: Julius Randle

Knicks receive: Jaden Ivey, 2027 first-round pick, 2029 first-round pick

Almost a year out from free agency, Randle won’t net a king’s ransom from any team.

A return of two young players and two future picks, allows Leon Rose and the front office to continue stockpiling assets, and allow for some more cap flexibility in advance of an seemingly inevitable star trade.

Randle played just 46 games in the regular season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury that sidelined him for the playoffs.

New York was 29-17 in the games he played in 2023-2024. Randle averaged 24 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5 assists in his fifth-campaign with the Knicks.

Pistons Listed as No.2 Betting Favorite to Land Randle

BetOnline released odds on May 22 for Randle’s next team, should New York choose to trade him, and the list of teams is, uninspiring.

The Pistons have the second-best odds, behind the Washington Wizards. They sit ahead of the Brooklyn Nets and the Toronto Raptors to round out a top-four.

All are teams that finished the regular season with an under .500 record.

And that’s with all signs out of the Big Apple suggesting he’ll remain in blue and orange. Fred Katz of The Athletic reports that New York has little desire to trade the All-Star forward.

“The Knicks are not trying to trade Randle,” Katz wrote on May 24. “But they recognize that their quest for a star could require having to do so. If a suitable target does not pop up this summer, then they could turn their eyes to the 2025 trade deadline, hoping to land one then.”

If the Knicks can’t come to terms with Randle on an extension number both sides feel comfortable with, they’ll have to little choice but to explore their options.

And there’s already a history with Ivey.

Knicks Targeted Ivey in 2022

New York had a known affinity for Ivey ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft. SNY’s Ian Begley reported at the time that the Knicks had trade conversations in order to move up into his draft range.

“People in touch with Sacramento say that in the club’s conversations with New York, the Knicks have talked about offering multiple first-round picks in a package for the No. 4 pick,” Begley reported in 2022.

Detroit ended up selecting Ivey with the fifth overall pick, but his tenure with the Pistons hasn’t been picture perfect. The team has gone 31-133 in his two seasons.

First overall pick Cade Cunningham isn’t going anywhere. He’s the nucleus. Ivey could be on the outs if they feel he’s a better player than the sixth man role he’s been stuck in.

For the Knicks, Ivey would represent an opportunity to get younger and add some scoring to their bench. He finished the regular season averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 assists, and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Detroit is a franchise without direction. It’s been that way since the days of Andre Drummond and Blake Griffin.

Randle would help set a winning standard.

And if he’s not going to keep doing so with the Knicks, then a deal netting young talent and future draft assets is return enough for New York.