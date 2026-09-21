Knicks Trade Options to Offload Pacome Dadiet Revealed

The New York Knicks have five veterans competing for one roster spot ahead of the new season. However, that number could rise to two if they can find a taker for Pacome Dadiet’s $2.9M salary.

Such a move would allow the Knicks to remain under the second apron while adding two of five prospective veterans — Bruce Brown, John Konchar, Drew Eubanks, James Wiseman and Ochai Agbaji — to round out their roster.

So, which teams could realistically trade for Dadiet?

Daily Knicks’ Dan Favale scoured the league to shortlist five franchises that may have the cap flexibility and open roster spot to absorb Dadiet’s contract.

Knicks Trade Options for Pacome Dadiet

Favale listed the Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Memphis Grizzlies, LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets as five potential options for Dadiet.

The Knicks writer believes the Hornets showed “emphasis on the bigger picture” when they made the LaMelo Ball trade, and could be willing to take Dadiet for draft assets.

“With over $20 million in room under the tax and a handful of trade exceptions in their back pocket, it shouldn’t take more than a second-round pick or two to sell them on a deal,” Favale wrote of the Hornets.

“And hey, if the Knicks can ratchet up the draft compensation enough to pry Moussa Diabate out of Charlotte in exchange for Dadiet, then even better.”

As for the Bulls, Favale highlighted that the franchise actually has an open roster spot, making them a more favorable trade partner for the Knicks.

” If it has any interest in evaluating Dadiet as part of its reset under lead front office executive Bryson Graham, New York may not need to fork over as much second-round draft equity as it would when speaking with teams inclined to waive him.”

It’s worth noting that there’s a $5.3M team option on Dadiet’s rookie contract next season. As such, the team that trades for him isn’t obligated to keep him on the roster.

Could Knicks Trade Miles McBride?

The Grizzlies, Favale highlighted, are a potential partner since they have enough of their non-taxpayer mid-level exception left over after the Quinten Post move. As such, they have enough space to take on Dadiet outright.

Meanwhile, the Clippers could be desperate enough to take Dadiet in exchange for a second-round pick after being stripped of five future firsts for their role in the salary-cap circumvention scandal.

And finally, the Nets are the most ideal partner due to their remaining cap space.

“With the entire $9.4 million room exception remaining, taking on Dadiet is no sweat,” Favale wrote of the Nets.

“Unless they [Knicks] believe this is the year Dadiet really, actually, finally looks like an NBA player, calling up Brooklyn is worth the potential opportunity cost,” he added.

The other, more drastic move would see the Knicks trade Miles McBride for draft compensation or even an intriguing piece they can use beyond this season. However, such a move appears unlikely until closer to the Feb. trade deadline.

The reigning champions open their defense against the Philadelphia 76ers on Oct. 20.