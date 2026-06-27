Knicks Trade Rumors: Mitchell Robinson Replacement Options, From Trade Targets to Free Agents

The Knicks spent 53 years chasing a championship. They finally got it. Now, just weeks after the parade, they’re staring at a roster problem that could quietly reshape the team before next season even starts.

Mitchell Robinson is an unrestricted free agent. He wants to stay. The Knicks want him back. But James Dolan’s hard stance on the second apron has made what should be a simple reunion into something far more complicated.

Why Robinson’s Return Is Far From Guaranteed

SNY’s Ian Begley said it best: “It’s unlikely Mitchell Robinson returns to the Knicks because, in the best case scenario, he’d have to take a pay cut in order for NYK to remain under the second apron.”

The math backs that up. Staying under the second apron leaves New York with roughly under $10 millions a year for Robinson or anyone like him, while rival teams can offer the full non-taxpayer midlevel sitting around $15.1 million. The Lakers and Nets are already circling. There is a real possibility Robinson does not come back, and the front office knows it.

So what does New York do if he walks? They have options, and the second-round picks they stockpiled during draft night give them something to work with. Here are two trade packages the Knicks could put together:

Dadiet and Kolek together carry a combined salary of around $5.28 million. Stack that with the second-round picks New York collected on draft night, and the Knicks have a legitimate package to go shopping for a backup big.

A package around Dadiet, McBride, and second-round picks could be used to target Moussa Diabate of the Charlotte Hornets.

Who Could Actually Fill the Role

Via trade, Diabate is the most interesting name on the board. He had a career year for Charlotte, averaging 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1 block across 73 games, winning the NBA’s Hustle Award and ranking among the league’s best offensive rebounders.

His 2026-27 salary sits at just $2.46 million. Charlotte also just traded LaMelo Ball, which left them needing guard depth, and that is exactly what a McBride-centered package brings to the table.

On the free agent side, Nick Richards is a name New York has had eyes on before. He is an unrestricted free agent after finishing the season with the Chicago Bulls, knows his role, does not need the ball, and finishes around the rim at an elite clip. At the right price, he slots in cleanly.

Kevon Looney is another option. The Pelicans declined his $8 million team option, making him a free agent. He only played 21 games in New Orleans this season, but at 30 years old with three championship rings, his IQ and professionalism are not in question. He would not cost much on the open market.

Then there is Robert Williams III, the wildcard. He played 59 games this season for Portland, his healthiest run in years, and was arguably the best backup big in the league by the time the playoffs came around.

Portland wants him back and multiple teams are chasing him, so the Knicks would likely be outbid. But stylistically, he is the closest thing to Robinson available.

The Knicks have a real center problem heading into next season. Robinson may still come back, but the front office is clearly not banking on it. Between the trade packages and the free agent options, New York has paths forward. None of them are Robinson. That is the part that stings.