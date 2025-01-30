Blockbuster Knicks Trade Pitch Makes Team Title Favorite

The Knicks were on a roll entering the 2025 NBA All-Star weekend, with a roster capable of making a run at the championship. However, the one evident roster flaw has been their lack of interior toughness and rim protection, which could be addressed before the February 6 trade deadline.

One player who could help the Knicks in those areas is veteran Wizards center Jonas Valanciunas. As such, ESPN’s Bobby Marks proposed a Knicks trade pitch that would see the franchise part with injured big man Mitchell Robinson for Valanciunas.

Knicks would receive: Jonas Valanciunas

Wizards would receive: Mitchell Robinson, 2026 second-round pick, 2028 second-round pick

Marks explained why the Wizards have nothing to lose by picking up Valanciunas as a salary dump for two second-round picks.

“This trade is about acquiring two future second-round picks and then hoping Robinson can be traded again in the offseason,” Marks wrote on January 29. “Robinson had offseason ankle surgery and has not played this season. His $12.9 million contract next season is below the non-tax midlevel exception.”

Will Knicks Trade For Another Big?

The Knicks had risen to No. 13 in defensive rating as of January 30, but still had a lot of work to do to catch up with powerhouses such as the Celtics, Cavaliers, Thunder and Rockets. A bruising big like Valanciunas would solve some of their defensive woes, but the Knicks still desperately need a bench ahead of a potentially deep playoff run.

Marks warned Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau against playing his starters for excessive minutes.

“New York should be concerned about the workload of its starting five,” Marks wrote. “[Mikal] Bridges and Josh Hart lead the league in total minutes played and New York is the only team with five players in the top 32. As a result, the Knicks’ reserves rank last in minutes per game.

“Robinson’s potential return would strengthen the Knicks’ bench. If he can return before the Feb. 6 trade deadline (he continues to rehab offseason ankle surgery), New York will have to decide whether he has more value playing with the current roster or in a trade.”

Robinson’s Knicks Future Uncertain

While Robinson’s return will surely help the Knicks’ second unit, especially on defense, there is a lot of uncertainty about his long-term future in the Big Apple.

On January 31, The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III reported that the Knicks were “open” to trading Robinson despite Thibodeau’s affinity for the shot-blocking big.

“League sources told The Athletic that they are under the impression that the Knicks are open to moving the oft-injured Robinson, who will make $14.3 million this season and $12.9 million next season,” Edwards III wrote. “The big man, who has been a defensive anchor for New York for several seasons, underwent foot surgery in May and has yet to play in a game this season. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said this week that Robinson is not practicing with the team and just began running and jumping.”

Earlier, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that Thibodeau likes the idea of Robinson and Towns playing next each other in two-big lineups.

“…The Knicks believe Robinson can help anchor their interior defense when he returns and can play alongside Towns, who’d slide over to power forward,” Scotto wrote on December 2.