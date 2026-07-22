Knicks Fans Troll Victor Wembanyama After Major NBA 2K27 Announcement

NBA 2K27 dropped its cover athlete news, and Victor Wembanyama landed the Standard Edition spot despite falling to the Knicks in the Finals.

New York’s fanbase was angry instantly. They were writing on social media with jokes and demands that Finals MVP Jalen Brunson should have gotten the nod instead

Wembanyama Lands 2K27 Cover

2K officially confirmed Wembanyama as the face of NBA 2K27’s Standard Edition, with Caitlin Clark headlining the Deluxe Edition and Derrick Rose fronting the Ultra Edition.

Knicks Fans React

Knicks superfan Ben Stiller was among the first to weigh in on Charania’s report, simply replying “KNICKS IN 5.” Other fans piled on with their own takes.

KNICKS IN 5 https://t.co/YweRPTsWci — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) July 22, 2026

One fan said: “Why is wemby on the 2k27 cover and not Jalen and or the whole knicks. They missed the assignment with this one ngl”

Another fan noted: “You’d think Jalen Brunson is the easy choice to be the cover of NBA 2K27 after winning a championship but I guess Wemby gets it for losing one for the Spurs. #Knicks”

One fan wrote: “Who in France is buying 2K bc of Wemby? France is a soccer first country. Brunson plays in NY, the biggest market in the NBA, ended the Knicks’ 53 year title drought, won Finals MVP, and has one of the best underdog stories in sports. He’s the more marketable cover athlete.”

Another fan commented: “Respectfully I don’t care that Wemby is a 2k cover because the Knicks won the championship. Ima get the DRose edition anyways”

One fan added: “2K not putting Jalen Brunson on the cover, is one disrespect. But putting a sore loser like Wemby on the cover is just down right disrespectful.”

Another fan pointed out: “2k was banking on wemby and the spurs winning for their rollout and got played they had no choice to move forward with a loser on the cover.”

One fan said: “This is dope, but w** is Wemby a cover? Why would you choose the loser over a winner like Jalen Brunson? The young man will have his time. Let Jalen have his!”

One fan simply wrote: “w** how is Wemby on the cover of the next 2k…. Knicks in 5”

Brunson’s Championship Case

The frustration traces back to June, when Brunson dropped 45 points in Game 5 to close out a 94-90 series-clinching win over the Spurs, giving New York its first title in 53 years. Brunson was unanimously named Finals MVP.

Whether 2K reconsiders next year or Wembanyama continues stacking accolades of his own, one thing is clear: Knicks fans believe their guy earned this cover, and the debate over who truly deserves it is far from settled.