Knicks Receive Unexpected Injury Story Before Game 2 Vs Cavaliers

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks achieved one of the most memorable comebacks in their history by wiping out a 22-point deficit to defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-104 in an overtime game of the Eastern Conference Finals. However, the injury report from that night listed one more player.

In his postgame press conference, shared by SNY Knicks on X, head coach Mike Brown casually revealed he tweaked his calf late in regulation. The room laughed. Brown laughed too. And then he told everyone exactly how close it came to being something far worse.

How Mike Brown Got Injured During Knicks vs Cavaliers Game 1

While​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ the Knicks were staging their comeback, Sam Merrill threw in a potential game-winning three-pointer but it just barely missed. Brown came running to the court, jumping and waving his arms to get a referee’s attention for a timeout. The official never saw him.

Bridges took a frantic shot, the buzzer went off, and we were headed to overtime. Brown was left hunched over near halfcourt. Initially, it seemed like he was simply tired from the whirlwind of events.

As a matter of fact, he told the reporters that he had pulled his calf during that last-minute ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌mess.

Mike Brown Credits PF Flyers for Saving His Achilles Tendon

When a reporter asked if it was his hand or his calf, Brown said it was his calf.

When asked how it was feeling and whether he could go for Game 2, he did not overthink it.

“It’s alright, I’m good to go.”

Then came the line that made the whole room crack up. A reporter had started to pivot toward OG Anunoby’s injury when Brown jumped in.

“I would’ve blown my Achilles out if I didn’t have on my PF Flyers. I had on my PF Flyers, so they help give me the support I needed. It’s old school.”

PF Flyers are a retro sneaker brand with real NBA history. Bob Cousy, the Boston Celtics legend, signed the first shoe endorsement deal in NBA history with the brand. Brown wearing them to coach a Conference Finals game is its own kind of story.

When the reporter joked they were fine writing about OG’s injury instead, Brown smiled and said, “I respect that.”

What Is Next for the Knicks in the ECF

Eleven games into the playoffs, the Knicks remain healthy, if we take OG out of the equation. Besides the head coach who was injured after Game 1, no one else is hurt, and his shoes had dealt with it already.

The Knicks are ahead in the series 1-0 and are playing the Cavaliers at home again in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden.

Brown has been cleared, the team is feeling healthy, and New York is full of energy that they will be using to make the most out of this night, which is expected to be another thrilling one at ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌MSG.