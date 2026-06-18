VIDEO: Knicks Star Got Into Unexpected Police Situation During Knicks Celebration

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ New York Knicks finally overcome the 53-year championship drought in 2026. The whole city was in the mood to celebrate and it was only through loud, wild, and even a few unexpected moments that New York could have celebrated.

One of the most discussed videos from their celebration was about Knicks guard Tyler Kolek and some NYPD officers who were close to making the wrong ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌decision.

The Viral Kolek Moment

A post from the popular sports account Brick Center on X captured one of the parade’s funniest moments of NYPD officers nearly tackling Tyler Kolek as he moved through the crowd.

In the chaos of thousands of blue-and-orange-clad fans flooding the streets, officers momentarily failed to recognize the young Knicks guard amid the frenzy before the situation was quickly resolved.

Kolek’s Championship Season

While Kolek wasn’t a starring role player this postseason, his contributions during the regular season were a quiet but meaningful part of the Knicks’ depth story. The 25-year-old point guard appeared in 62 regular-season games in 2025-26, averaging 4.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game.

His season had a memorable highlight on Christmas Eve, when he dropped a career-high 20 points and 11 rebounds in his first-ever NBA start against the Minnesota Timberwolves while the Knicks dealt with backcourt injuries.

He also flashed elite instincts defensively, with steal plays that kept fans buzzing throughout the season.

Kolek’s role dipped after the mid-season acquisition of Jose Alvarado, and he didn’t see the floor during the Finals. But he’s under contract for next season, with the Knicks holding a team option through 2027-28, meaning he’ll have every chance to build on what he started.

Kolek’s Path to a Larger Role Next Season

Tyler Kolek is poised to become a more important piece for the Knicks next season. According to analysis, he’s a “shoo-in” for the regular-season rotation due to his cost-effective depth.

His role could grow significantly entering his third year, especially if backup guard Jose Alvarado departs, leaving Kolek as the main backup PG. The successful double-PG lineup of Alvarado and Brunson against the Spurs has opened doors for Kolek to explore similar concepts under coach Mike Brown.

Kolek’s superb dribbling skills coupled with the fact that he makes very few mistakes are hitting at the core of the Knicks’ problems, which is finding good secondary ball handlers that one can rely on.

Even though his shooting is still a bit shaky, the percentage of three-pointers he makes has risen noticeably from 29.8% to 38.6% in his second year. The things that he does very well are pushing the team when they are running at a fast pace, setting up others for good shots, and controlling the team’s offensive work which is also what championship teams need from their bench players who provide rotation depth.

If he keep improving on his scoring and defense, Kolek might well be the dependable bench leader who decides the results of important regular season ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌games.