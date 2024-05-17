Knicks Update OG Anunoby’s Status for Game 6

Going into Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers, the New York Knicks knew they’ll be without OG Anunoby. But beyond that, his availability was unknown.

Not anymore.

In the final submission of the NBA’s May 16 injury report, Anunoby is listed as out for Game 6 with his left hamstring strain.

Things can always change over the 24 hours leading up to tip-off, but an Anunoby sighting is unlikely for Game 6.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau didn’t reveal much when speaking with reporters on May 16.

“Doing a little bit more,” Thibodeau told reporters. “But basically, we’ll see where he is tomorrow…Just on the court, that’s it. Just light work, very light.”

Anunoby’s injury came in his best offensive performance in a Knicks uniform. He was up to 28 points before exiting Game 2.

ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski set Game 6 as the next benchmark in Anunoby’s recovery on an episode of NBA Countdown.

“The Knicks certainly, with this left hamstring, are going to err on the side of caution,” Wojnarowski told ESPN’s Malika Andrews on May 13. “There are two days off before a potential Game 6 on Friday. That would be the next possible benchmark for OG Anunoby.”

It’s a mark missed for Anunoby and the Knicks, by all accounts.

But fortunately for New York, all signs are trending upward for All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson and his injury.

Brunson: ‘I Am Ready to Play’

As if Anunoby’s injury wasn’t enough of a hit for the Knicks’ rotation, Brunson suffered a right foot injury in Game Two as well.

It resulted in a two-game stretch where he made just 16-of-43 shots and committed 7 turnovers. Both were losses for New York.

But he bounced bak in Game 5. Brunson scored 44 points on an efficient 51-percent shooting in a Knicks’ win.

Asked about getting two days off between games, the point guard made it clear he’s good to go for Game 6.

“Whenever you can get rest, it’s great,” Brunson told reporters on May 16. “But I for sure am ready to play and ready to go.”

There’s rarely question of whether or not Brunson will play. But to hear him say so confidently that he is ready to play should trigger a sigh of relief from New York fans everywhere.

Rest won’t be hard to come by ahead of a potential Eastern Conference Finals series with the Boston Celtics.

If the Timberwolves lose, Game 1 would be Sunday. If the Timberwolves win, Game 1 would be Tuesday. https://t.co/1mSAIuQTiJ — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) May 16, 2024

The second-round, Western Conference, matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves is headed to a Game 7, delaying the start of the third round for all of the NBA until May 21.

That gives Brunson and the Knicks four days of rest going into the series, provided they win Game 6 and end the series.

Everything is turning up New York. And historically, they’re favored, going into Game 6 up 3-2.

Knicks’ Series Odds Up 3-2

According to Land of Basketball, teams who jumped to a 2-0 lead in the Conference Semifinals are 108-7 all-time.

The Phoenix Suns are the last team to blow a 2-0 lead in the second round, when they lost to the Dallas Mavericks in 2022.

And of 66 series to wind up 3-2 in five games, the team with the lead won 53 times historically. That’s 80.3-percent.

History is on New York’s side, even after they lost two of three to follow their 2-0 lead.

Even without Anunoby on the floor.