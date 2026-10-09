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Knicks Receive Eye-Opening Update on Karl-Anthony Towns’ Contract Standoff

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SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - JUNE 05: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks reacts during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs in Game Two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center on June 05, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks face a difficult decision as Karl-Anthony Towns’ contract extension talks remain stalled.

Chris Haynes reported that the star center is willing to accept less than the maximum, but the two sides remain far apart.

The update comes days after Towns expressed frustration with negotiations.

With New York determined to maintain financial flexibility, the dispute could become a key storyline before the regular season.

Chris Haynes Reveals a Sizable Contract Gap

Golden State Warriors Karl-Anthony Towns trade idea, Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns trade, Warriors, Kristaps Porzingis health update news, Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry, Warriors Knicks trade idea
GettyKarl-Anthony Towns Makes a Major Concession, but Knicks Talks Remain Stuck

Speaking about the negotiations, Haynes revealed that Towns is prepared to compromise.

However, the Knicks and his representatives have yet to find common ground.

“Sources have relayed to me that sides still remain far apart on an extension,” Haynes said.

He added, “Karl-Anthony Towns is willing to take less, but they’re nowhere close to that.”

As per reports, Towns is eligible for a four-year, $277 million maximum extension. The Knicks have reportedly offered a four-year deal worth $200 million. That leaves a potential $77 million gap between the two sides.

Haynes also explained Towns’ position. The center believes he has already sacrificed for the team and helped New York win a championship. He wants the contract situation resolved sooner rather than later.

But as we all know, owner James Dolan’s reluctance to cross the NBA’s second luxury-tax apron remains a major obstacle.

The Knicks must balance rewarding their championship core with maintaining financial flexibility.

Towns addressed the situation on October 5. When asked about signing an extension before the regular season, he said, “It don’t look good.”

He also made his priorities clear.

“Simply put, I want to do something to keep the team together and work with the Knicks and also values me,” Towns said. “And none of those things are close to happening.” as per Reuters.

Trade Questions Add Pressure on the Knicks

New York Knicks Karl-Anthony Towns trade, Karl-Anthony Towns contract extension, Josh Hart contract extension
Getty– New Insider Report Exposes Major Problem in Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns Talks

The unresolved negotiations have also raised questions about Towns’ long-term future in New York.

Some Knicks-focused coverage has floated the possibility of him becoming a trade candidate if the standoff continues. However, there is no confirmed report that the Knicks are actively shopping him.

Losing Towns would be a significant decision. He averaged 15.9 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists during the Knicks’ championship playoff run.

His preseason performances have been modest so far. In Thursday’s 111-109 loss to the Washington Wizards, Towns recorded eight points, seven rebounds and three assists in 19 minutes. He shot 2-of-7 from the field.

He had five points, five rebounds and two assists in the previous loss to Philadelphia.

Across those two preseason games, Towns is averaging 6.5 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Meanwhile, the Knicks also face extension decisions involving Josh Hart and Miles McBride. Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby present further long-term contract considerations.

What I think is, for now, Towns’ willingness to accept less than the maximum offers a potential starting point.

But until the Knicks improve their proposal or both sides find a compromise, the sizable gap remains a concern for the defending champions.

Jayesh Pagar Jayesh Pagar is a writer at Heavy Sports, covering the New York Knicks and other NBA teams. He brings four years of experience across digital sports media, including NBA, WNBA, college basketball, and college football. He covered as the Knicks beat writer for ONSI and has written for Sporting News, and ClutchPoints. More about Jayesh Pagar

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Knicks Receive Eye-Opening Update on Karl-Anthony Towns’ Contract Standoff

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