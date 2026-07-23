Knicks Urged To Engage In Trade Talks For Breakout Big Man

The New York Knicks continue to be linked with a string of potential big man targets. Mike Brown’s team is currently seeking to replace Ariel Hukporti, who left the franchise earlier this summer.

According to Kento Kato of Knicks On SI, New York would be wise to test the Charlotte Hornets’ resolve to retain Moussa Diabate, following the addition of Hannes Steinbach with the 14th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

“New York reportedly had interest in Diabate; it didn’t materialize into anything. But recent Summer League developments may give the Knicks another reason to revisit a potential trade with Charlotte,” Kato wrote.

Kato then continued by sharing a potential framework for a trade.

“…As good as Diabate has been, trading the former two-way player for someone like Deuce McBride and possibly picks could be the kind of move that allows them to do that. Because at the end of the day, barring major injuries, you just cannot possibly find enough minutes for three centers.”

Diabate has proven to be an exciting young talent at the center position. He’s coming off a breakout season for Charlotte. In 73 games last season, 47 coming as a starter, Diabate averaged 7.9 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per night. He shot 63.2% from two-point range.

Knicks Would Need To Give Diabate Minutes

There’s no denying that it’s highly unlikely the Knicks will acquire Diabate. However, if they were successful, they’d find themselves with some tough decisions to make. Diabate would certainly need consistent playing time to continue his development.

Therefore, Andre Drummond would likely slide down the depth chart and become the third-string big man on the roster. Drummond, who signed with the Knicks earlier this summer, likely didn’t sign up for being a deep-bench cover. He joined to replace the rebounding New York lost when Mitchell Robinson signed with the Boston Celtics.

Ideally, whoever the Knicks sign to fill Hukporti’s position on their roster will be willing to accept a deep-bench role.

Diabate would not fit that remit.

Nick Richards Remains Knicks’ Best Option

Assuming the Knicks are still focused on adding a third center, Nick Richards projects to be the team’s best option. Richards is currently an unrestricted free agent. He’s entering the prime of his career and brings significant NBA experience.

Furthermore, Richards would provide the Knicks with a different level of athleticism, allowing them to diversify their approach when working in the half-court. However, it’s unclear whether Richards would be willing to accept such a deep-bench role.

New York may hope that Richards can be sold on the chance to contend for a championship. After all, the Knicks will be defending their championship in the coming season. If Richards can be part of a championship-winning team, he could potentially use that to land a bigger contract next summer.

If not, then New York will need to look elsewhere, and Richards will need to find a new team before the start of the season. Either way, the Knicks have plenty of options available to them at present. Yet, after missing out on both Moussa Cisse and Jonas Valanciunas, they will undoubtedly want to secure their target at the third time of asking.