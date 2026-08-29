Knicks Urged To Explore Addition Of Former NBA Champion

The New York Knicks are still searching for a third-string big man, following the departure of Ariel Hukporti.

After missing out on Jonas Valanciunas and having their offer sheet for Moussa Cisse matched by the Dallas Mavericks, the Knicks have taken a more cautious approach to their search. However, with training camp around the corner, New York’s options appear to be dwindling.

With that in mind, Joseph Randazzo of Knicks on SI has suggested New York take a closer look at veteran big man Chris Boucher.

“The Knicks likely consider some inexpensive options to fill out their depth at the center position. Chris Boucher may be an intriguing choice for them in their search,” Randazzo wrote. “First off, Boucher offers a legitimate veteran presence for a team with championship aspirations that is trying to return to the NBA Finals and win it all again. Boucher played minor roles in the championship runs of the 2018-2019 Golden State Warriors, and a year later, the 2019-2020 Toronto Raptors as well.”

Boucher, 33, can play across the frontcourt, providing Mike Brown with some additional versatility off the bench. Furthermore, he’s capable of knocking down his threes and defending the rim when rotating over from the weak side.

Chris Boucher Struggled Last Season

If the Knicks did decide to give Boucher a shot, they would be getting a highly motivated veteran. Last season, the versatile veteran split his time between the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz, struggling to make an impact at either stop.

Boucher suited up just nine times for Joe Mazzulla’s team. During those limited outings, he averaged 2.3 points and 2 rebounds, shooting 32% from the field and 13.3% from deep. After being traded to the Jazz, Boucher was waived, meaning he spent the rest of the season operating as a spectator.

Still, if given the right role, there’s no doubt that Boucher could be a reliable bench contributor. Furthermore, his experience on championship teams would mean he’d likely have no trouble slotting into the culture within New York’s locker room.

Knicks Have Other Options

Despite the potential fit for Boucher, he’s not the only option available to the Knicks. There are still multiple talented bigs on the free agency market. Furthermore, there are some attainable bigs who could be available via trade, too.

Boucher is simply an option New York could choose to explore. There’s also a chance they don’t see Boucher as the right fit and opt to look elsewhere.

There’s also a chance the Knicks just push forward with two bigs in the rotation. Or, they could look to plug the gap at a later date. After all, players become available all the time, and a big could get waived during the season or potentially ask for a trade.

New York has plenty of options available right now. It makes sense for the front office to take its time and ensure they get the ideal candidate for their third-string roster spot.

For now though, all Knicks fans can do is wait and see how things play out.