Knicks Urged To Explore Intriguing Opportunity To Add Young Big Man

We’re just weeks away from the start of training camp. Yet, the New York Knicks are still without a third-string center.

It’s fair to assume the Knicks are open to the idea of heading into the season with an open roster spot.

Following the NBA’s punishment for the LA Clippers, in which the franchise lost five consecutive first-round picks, Max Wildstein of ‘Knicks on SI’ believes New York has an opportunity to add a high-upside big man that it has to explore.

“Second-year Clippers big man Yanic Konan Niederhäuser is someone LA could, theoretically, sell off, and the Knicks are set up well to tempt them into just that, as they have first-round picks in 2030, 2032 and 2033 to put on the table,” Wildstein wrote.

The reason the Knicks could tempt the Clippers is that any of the picks listed would ease the blow of losing their own first-round selection that year. It would give the front office some flexibility, either via trade or come draft night.

“Niederhäuser is only entering the second year of a standard first-round rookie deal, so he has major room for development. He’s low-cost as a late first-rounder. Making $2.88M this year, while having team options for both his third ($3.02M) and fourth years ($5.45M).”

Niederhäuser doesn’t fit the prototype the Knicks have been leaning on at the center position in recent years. However, his long-term upside could be highly enticing, especially with Andre Drummond likely seen as a short-term solution as the primary backup big.

Niederhäuser Had A Solid Rookie Season

Niederhäuser entered the NBA with the 30th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. During his debut season for the Clippers, he was trusted to make 41 regular-season appearances, averaging 10.3 minutes per game.

Throughout the season, Niederhäuser averaged 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds per game, shooting 66.3% from two-point range. It was clear that both his offense and rebounding were still a work in progress. However, there were times when he flashed legitimate upside.

Acquiring Niederhäuser won’t be easy for the Knicks, though. They would certainly need to part with at least one future first. For a player who needs developmental time, that asking price could be deemed too high. It’s also hard to envision the Knicks parting with a first-round pick for a player who doesn’t fit their usual remit.

It Makes Sense For The Knicks to Stand Pat

While trading for Niederhäuser, or even searching free agency for a third-string big man, would solve the Knicks’ current third-string center issue, it may not be the smart move.

By keeping an open roster spot as we head into the season, the Knicks will have some additional flexibility. Therefore, they could get involved in a trade for a big man who may become available during the season. The same could be said for someone who is made available at the trade deadline.

An open roster spot would allow the Knicks to sign someone off waivers. Furthermore, they could do so without needing to waive anybody to create the roster space.

The Knicks certainly need one more body in the middle of the floor. Still, it makes sense why they don’t seem to be in a rush to resolve that issue. And, while Niederhäuser is an intriguing name, it’s hard to see the Knicks pushing forward with trying to acquire him.