Knicks Urged To Fill Big Man Spot With 25-Year-Old Dunk Champion

The New York Knicks are still without a third-string big man. The franchise struck out in its pursuit of Jonas Valanciunas earlier this summer. Things went from bad to worse when the Dallas Mavericks matched the Knicks’ offer sheet to Moussa Cisse shortly after.

However, Tom Rende of Forbes believes that a potential solution to the Knicks’ need for a third-string big man is currently sitting on the free agent market. Keshad Johnson left the Miami Heat at the end of last season and would be available for a minimum deal.

In a recent article, Rende detailed how Johnson could help plug some of the void left behind by Mitchell Robinson’s departure. The championship-winning big man signed with the Boston Celtics at the start of free agency.

“This past season, he showed enough on both sides of the ball that should already have him signed to an NBA team,” Rende wrote. “The Knicks are one of the few organizations that still need to add another player to fill out the roster before the season starts. Right now the team is likely to need to add a big man before the season and could benefit from taking a deeper look at Johnson.”

Rende continued.

“…Johnson isn’t a perfect fit. He has a limited sample size, is undersized to play substantial minutes at center and doesn’t have much versatility to his offensive game. But he has characteristics that can make up for Robinson’s loss in the aggregate and give this team a young option that can play at both power forward and center.”

Johnson played in 32 games for the Heat last season. He averaged 4.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per night.

Keshad Johnson Won The 2026 Dunk Contest

Most NBA fans will know Johnson for his success in the 2026 NBA Dunk Contest. He defeated San Antonio Spurs rookie Carter Bryant in the final round and scored well throughout the contest.

However, Johnson is more than just a dunker. He’s got the potential to become a multi-positional defender who can switch across matchups. Furthermore, his leaping ability means he could become a valuable weakside defender who rotates over to contest or deter shots at the rim.

In a minutes-controlled role, Johnson could continue his development in a competitive environment while offering the Knicks exactly what they need from a backup big.

Nick Richards Remains Knicks’ Best Choice

While Johnson would be a solid ‘buy-low’ option for the Knicks, he shouldn’t be their first-choice target. Nick Richards is currently still on the free agency market, and given his experience and athleticism, should be the first name on New York’s radar.

However, there’s no guarantee Richards would be willing to join the Knicks to fill a depth role. He’s a proven NBA commodity and would likely prefer some form of guaranteed minutes, which isn’t something the Knicks can feasibly offer.

So, if Richards conveys his apprehension in joining New York, Johnson would certainly be a strong backup option. Furthermore, his skill set and current development timeline make him better suited to a third-string role, anyway.