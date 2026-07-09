Knicks Urged To Target 6-Time All-Star as LeBron James Alternative

The New York Knicks are reportedly in the mix to acquire LeBron James in the coming weeks. The veteran superstar is an unrestricted free agent and will undoubtedly have a string of teams interested in his services.

New York, fresh off an impressive championship run, could be among the front-runners in the LeBron sweepstakes. However, according to Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report, the Knicks would be wise to put a “Plan B” in place, should LeBron opt to sign elsewhere.

With that in mind, Bailey believes DeMar DeRozan should be at the top of the Knicks’ list of free agent targets.

“Unlike some of the others in the mix for LeBron, the New York Knicks will actually be hurting for depth if they strike out,” Bailey wrote. “They re-signed Landry Shamet and picked up a decent replacement for Mitchell Robinson in Andre Drummond, but they’re still awfully thin on the wings.”

Bailey continued.

“And the recently waived DeMar DeRozan could be a decent answer. DeRozan is well past his prime, and his defense and shot selection have long limited his effectiveness. But in a bench role, and when given the opportunity to attack reserves, DeRozan could be far more valuable to the Knicks than Jordan Clarkson was last season.”

DeRozan would provide some high-level depth for the Knicks next season. His playmaking and mid-range scoring would give Mike Brown’s team a new dimension. Furthermore, joining New York would give DeRozan the perfect opportunity to chase a championship late in his career.

Knicks May Not Have Interest in DeRozan

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks may not be interested in acquiring DeRozan this summer.

“The Knicks have to add a third center after losing Ariel Hukporti. DeRozan, obviously, a very skilled scorer. I don’t think there is anything there on either end,” Begley reported on Wednesday, July 8.

Begley continued.

“I don’t think anything happens there with DeRozan and the Knicks. I don’t know, DeRozan seems to be reportedly interested in Miami, the Clippers would be in there, but I don’t think the Knicks are on his wish list, and I don’t think there is interest in bringing DeRozan in, so I think you can put that to bed at the moment.”

DeRozan played in 77 games for the Kings last season, averaging 18.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists. He shot 49.7% from the field and 32% from deep.

Knicks Remain in a Strong Position

Regardless of what happens with LeBron, the Knicks will enter the new NBA season among the favorites to contend for a championship. Brown’s roster still boasts Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

Deandre Drummond will replace some of the rebounding lost by Mitchell Robinson’s departure. However, the Knicks will need to fix their depth at the five before the new season.

Nevertheless, the Knicks roster is one of the strongest in the NBA. Adding LeBron would undoubtedly be a boost, but it’s not a necessity for the Knicks to continue contending at the highest level.

With that in mind, the Knicks can operate from a position of strength in the coming weeks, whether that be in negotiations with DeRozan, LeBron or anyone else.