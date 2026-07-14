Knicks Urged To Target Sharpshooting Big Man As Ariel Hukporti Replacement

The New York Knicks are still searching for a replacement big man, following the departure of Ariel Hukporti.

New York has reportedly shown interest in both Yves Missi and Jonas Valanciunas. However, nothing concrete has been reported regarding either target.

According to Steven Simineri of Knicks on SI, New York would be wise to turn their attention toward Karlo Matkovic. Like Missi, Matkovic is currently under contract with the New Orleans Pelicans. However, Joe Dumars may be more receptive to trade talks surrounding Matkovic.

“The Bosnia and Herzegovina native has the versatility to serve as center or power forward. He plays above the rim on both ends and has proved, albeit on a small volume, that he can knock down outside shots,” Simineri wrote. “Matkovic is a great vertical athlete and uses his strength and nose for the ball to grab contested rebounds.”

Simineri continued.

“…The Knicks are seeking a third center to add to the equation either through trade or a thinning free agent market. They can tempt Joe Dumars with the extra draft capital they recently picked up and/or someone like Tyler Kolek to bolster the Pelicans’ backcourt depth.”

Matkovic is entering the final year of his current contract, as the Pelicans picked up their team option. He will now become an unrestricted free agent next season, unless the Pelicans reach an agreement on an extension.

Knicks Floated As Potential Kel’el Ware Suitor

Matkovic isn’t the only big the Knicks should hold interest in. In a recent article from CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn, he floated the idea of New York targeting Kel’el Ware, who was recently traded to the Milwaukee Bucks following the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

“This is my ultra-aggressive backup center idea for the Knicks: Offer the Bucks a 2032 swap and a 2033 unprotected first for Kel’El Ware,” Quinn posted on X. “CAA guy. Two cheap years left. Ultra-talented. Get him in a winning culture, try to develop him into the long-term 4 once Hart ages out.”

Ware enjoyed a strong season for the Heat during the 2025-26 campaign. In 77 regular-season outings, he averaged 11.1 points and 9 rebounds, shooting 39.5% from deep and 60.6% from two-point range.

Knicks Could Still Land Jonas Valanciunas

New York has been linked with potentially acquiring Valanciunas since he was waived by the Denver Nuggets earlier this summer.

However, on Monday, July 13, a report surfaced on social media noting that Valanciunas was signing a deal to head back over to Europe. Lithuanian club Žalgiris Kaunas was Valanciunas’ reported destination.

Interestingly, Valanciunas shot down that rumor later in the day.

“You wake up and everything is decided for you, in reality you don’t even need to make decisions yourself😀 thank you year reporters😀😀😀,” Valanciunas posted on Instagram.

Therefore, if Valanciunas remains a free agent and is open to staying in the NBA, the Knicks still have a shot at securing his services before the new season. However, much would depend on Valanciunas’ willingness to assume a lesser role. The Knicks have already added Andre Drummond this summer.

If Valanciunas prefers to head back to Europe in search of consistent playing time, Matkovic may not be such a bad idea as a target.

Either way, the Knicks need to make a move soon, as the big man market is starting to thin out.