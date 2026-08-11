Knicks vs. 76ers Ticket Prices Break NBA Opening Night Record

This has been the year of the New York Knicks. The longtime, NBA franchise broke the seal off their championship drought. They won their first NBA championship in 53 years. And this NBA offseason has seen the likes of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the rest of the squad take center-stage of the basketball world.

And then LeBron James happened. The four-time NBA champion decided to depart the Los Angeles Lakers, becoming a free agent. He became one of the most talked about free agents in the history of the league. And on July 24, James announced he’d be taking his talents to Philadelphia, signing a two-year, $8 million deal with the 76ers.

While it wasn’t set in stone yet, the NBA world assumed this would set the stage for the defending champion, Knicks to host the new-look 76ers on opening night. And, Tuesday, that’s exactly what happened. The opening night slate of games was announced, and Knicks vs. 76ers is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT inside Madison Square Garden.

Everyone knows securing a ticket to any event at MSG is going to cost you, but this Eastern Conference showdown has broken a record in the process. According to TickPick, if you want to watch the Knicks raise their championship banner as James makes his 76ers debut it’ll cost at least $1,999.

The get-in price for this Knicks-76ers clash is $1,999 per ticket. This makes it the most expensive, get-in, opening-night NBA ticket of all-time.

This was posted to TickPick’s official X account (@TickPick).

MSG is accustomed to seeing record-breaking ticket prices. For last year’s NBA Finals, Game 3 and 4 of Knicks vs. the San Antonio Spurs, saw multiple records get set. Two tickets were sold for $1 million dollars ($500,000 each) as part of charity. Other tickets were also sold on the secondary market for upwards of $250,000 per ticket.

So, the fact that tickets to watch the defending champion, Knicks take on James, Jaylen Brown, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid inside MSG on opening night, are breaking records, shouldn’t come as a surprise.

Knicks Players Respond To Knicks-76ers Opening Night Matchup

Brunson has always tried to say the right thing in the public eye, and Tuesday was no different. He was asked about opening the season against James and the 76ers, and he acknowledged they’re an improved team, but said they’ll need to be ready for battle.

“It’s a new journey for them, for (LeBron James) and his team, and it should be interesting … Those dudes definitely have a lot of firepower over there, so we gotta make sure that we’re ready to go,” Brunson said.

Josh Hart, on the other hand, took a different approach when responding to their opening night matchup with the 76ers.

“Can’t lie. I’m extremely shocked this is the slate,” Hart posted on his official X account (@joshhart).

Brunson and the Knicks will look to win back-to-back championships for the first time in franchise history. He’s expected to be fully healthy for the start of the 2026-27 season. After the NBA Finals, it was revealed that Brunson injured his wrist at some point during the playoffs. The surgery took place on July 7, 2026, repairing his left wrist.

Brunson, in his fourth season with the Knicks, continued his stellar play this past season. He averaged 26.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.6 made 3-pointers per game. Most importantly, he was named NBA Finals MVP.