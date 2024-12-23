Knicks Welcome Back Veteran Guard

The New York Knicks are bringing back veteran guard Landry Shamet, according to multiple reports. Shamet, who was waived in training camp after suffering an injury, is now healthy and ready to contribute. His return offers a much-needed boost to the Knicks’ backcourt as they aim to strengthen their playoff push.

A New Opportunity for Shamet

Shamet joined the Knicks in the offseason but lost his roster spot after a shoulder injury sidelined him during camp. Now, with his recovery complete, the seven-year veteran is set to make an impact.

Known for his three-point shooting, Shamet has averaged 8.7 points per game over his career, while hitting nearly 39% of his shots from deep. The Knicks hope his ability to stretch the floor will bring consistency to a bench unit that has struggled at times to produce points. Shamet’s return could be the solution they’ve been waiting for.

Shamet’s versatility also extends beyond his shooting. He’s an experienced player who has suited up for playoff-caliber teams, such as the Clippers, Suns, and Nets. His ability to handle the ball and play multiple roles on the court makes him a valuable asset, especially for a team aiming to improve its depth.

The Intangibles Matter

Shamet’s return couldn’t come at a better time. His shooting and off-ball movement give the Knicks a reliable scoring option. He also brings playoff experience, which could prove critical as New York navigates a challenging Eastern Conference. For a Knicks team that values disciplined defense and timely shooting, Shamet fits the mold perfectly.

At 6-foot-4, Shamet can guard multiple positions, adding versatility to a roster that values defensive flexibility. Head coach Tom Thibodeau is likely to use him as a floor-spacer in critical moments. His quick release and ability to knock down contested shots could prove important in close games.

A Timely Return

The Knicks are currently third in the Eastern Conference playoff standings, and Shamet’s return provides a timely lift. His shooting and veteran presence could be exactly what the team needs to stabilize their second unit. With Karl-Anthony Towns playing at an MVP level and the starting unit seeking consistency, the bench has often struggled to sustain leads, which puts pressure on the team in late-game situations. Shamet’s addition directly addresses this issue.

The organization has been optimistic about Shamet’s recovery and was eager to bring him back as soon as he was ready. Now, the focus shifts to how quickly he can adapt and contribute as the Knicks approach the second half of the season. If Shamet can hit the ground running, his return could prove to be one of the team’s most impactful moves of the year.

Looking Ahead

Shamet’s come back adds another weapon to a Knicks roster looking for answers on both ends of the floor. His shooting and experience give him the potential to play a key role as the team makes its postseason push. His familiarity with the organization’s system from training camp should make for a smoother transition, and the team is hopeful that he can quickly find his rhythm.

Knicks fans will be watching closely to see how quickly Shamet integrates into the lineup. If he can provide consistent production, his return may be a turning point for the team as they aim to climb the standings and secure a top playoff spot.