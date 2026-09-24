4-Year New York Knicks Player Signs With New NBA Team

This week, the Orlando Magic announced several roster moves.

One of those moves was to sign Kevin Knox.

Orlando Magic PR wrote (on September 23): “PRESS RELEASE: @OrlandoMagic sign free agent Kevin Knox II 💫 Waive Ace Baldwin Jr., Ricky Council IV, Jarron Cumberland and Au’Diese Toney ⭐️ Training camp roster set at 20 players”

Knox did not play in the NBA last year.

He played for the G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls.

Looking At Knox

Knox was the 9th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft (by the New York Knicks) after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.

He spent the first four years of his pro career in New York.

As a rookie, Knox averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Following the Knicks, Knox had stops with the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors over seven NBA seasons.

His career averages are 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range in 320 games.

He has also appeared in eight NBA playoff games.

Social Media Reacts To Knox News

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Jason Beede: “With those four players waived and Knox II signed to an Exhibit 10 deal, the #Magic have announced their training camp roster, which stands at 20 players, including three two-way players. After media day Monday, Orlando opens camp Tuesday. The NBA is just about back!”

@gswcba: “Really want to see Kevin Knox earn an opportunity on an NBA roster this year. He’s played 78 games in the G League across the last three seasons, improving his efficiency each time. Can absolutely be a back-end rotation player somewhere. He’s put in the work.”

@StephenMagicHQ: “Kevin Knox in a Magic jersey. I know a bunch of you guys wanted to draft him back in the day. Well you got your wish now”

@OMagicDaily: “Tampa-native and former Knicks first-round pick Kevin Knox II is your final camp invite. The #Magic’s training camp roster is set!”