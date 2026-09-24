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4-Year New York Knicks Player Signs With New NBA Team

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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 01: Kevin Knox #20 of the New York Knicks makes a basket during the second quarter of the game against Milwaukee Bucks at Madison Square Garden on December 01, 2018 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

This week, the Orlando Magic announced several roster moves.

One of those moves was to sign Kevin Knox.

Orlando Magic PR wrote (on September 23): “PRESS RELEASE: @OrlandoMagic sign free agent Kevin Knox II 💫 Waive Ace Baldwin Jr., Ricky Council IV, Jarron Cumberland and Au’Diese Toney ⭐️ Training camp roster set at 20 players”

Knox did not play in the NBA last year.

He played for the G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls.

Looking At Knox

GettyKevin Knox speaks with media after being drafted ninth overall by the New York Knicks during the 2018 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on June 21, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City.

Knox was the 9th pick in the 2018 NBA Draft (by the New York Knicks) after one season of college basketball at Kentucky.

He spent the first four years of his pro career in New York.

As a rookie, Knox averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

GettyKevin Knox II #20 of the New York Knicks signals a three-point shot in the second half against the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden on October 28, 2019 in New York City.

Following the Knicks, Knox had stops with the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors over seven NBA seasons.

His career averages are 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.3% from the field and 34.0% from three-point range in 320 games.

He has also appeared in eight NBA playoff games.

Social Media Reacts To Knox News

GettyKevin Knox II #31 of the Golden State Warriors tries to get past OG Anunoby #8 of the New York Knicks in the first half at Madison Square Garden on March 04, 2025 in New York City.

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Jason Beede: “With those four players waived and Knox II signed to an Exhibit 10 deal, the #Magic have announced their training camp roster, which stands at 20 players, including three two-way players. After media day Monday, Orlando opens camp Tuesday. The NBA is just about back!”

@gswcba: “Really want to see Kevin Knox earn an opportunity on an NBA roster this year. He’s played 78 games in the G League across the last three seasons, improving his efficiency each time. Can absolutely be a back-end rotation player somewhere. He’s put in the work.”

@StephenMagicHQ: “Kevin Knox in a Magic jersey. I know a bunch of you guys wanted to draft him back in the day. Well you got your wish now”

@OMagicDaily: “Tampa-native and former Knicks first-round pick Kevin Knox II is your final camp invite. The #Magic’s training camp roster is set!”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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4-Year New York Knicks Player Signs With New NBA Team

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