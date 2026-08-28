Kylie Jenner Makes Wild Knicks Game-Day Confession About Her Courtside Outfits

Kylie Jenner’s transformation from a normal sports observer to a courtside Knicks fan has become one of the more unexpected celebrity storylines around Madison Square Garden.

Now, after watching New York win its first championship in 53 years, Jenner is opening up about what drew her to the team and the very practical reason behind some of her oversized courtside outfits.

Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Her Knicks Looks

During an episode of Better Half with Stas & Vic, Jenner explained that she was never particularly interested in sports before attending her first Knicks game.

“I was never really into sports…Until I went to my first Knicks game…I fell in love…Something about the energy…MSG…I’m like the luckiest Knicks fan…because I’m a new Knicks fan & I got to see them win,” Jenner said.

Her friends Stas and Vic made it clear that Jenner’s interest has gone beyond simply sitting courtside. Stas recalled Jenner staying up until 7 a.m. while in Sardinia because she wanted to watch the Knicks, while Vic joked that Jenner is “staring, yelling at the TV” during games.

Then came the most unexpected part of the conversation. Asked whether comfort or chic inspires her Knicks game-day outfits, Jenner gave a brutally honest answer.

“A lot of the games, comfort…when you have a big fat juicy a**…it’s just like my a** crack is always just…I’m like OMG my a** is just always out…So I can enjoy the game & not worry I’m naked…wear a big t-shirt & just not think about it,” she said.

From Courtside Celebrity to Championship Witness

Jenner’s Knicks appearances became especially prominent during the 2026 playoffs, when she was regularly spotted alongside Timothée Chalamet. The couple attended the Finals together, including Game 4, where the Knicks completed a historic 29-point comeback against the Spurs. New York eventually won the series 4-1, ending the franchise’s 53-year championship drought.

That success also made Jenner an easy target for fans questioning whether she is a genuine Knicks supporter or simply attending games because of Chalamet. Online discussions have repeatedly labeled the pair as “fake” fans, although Chalamet has a longstanding connection to New York basketball.

For Knicks fans, however, the bigger question is whether Jenner returns for the next chapter. The Knicks open the 2026-27 season at Madison Square Garden against the Philadelphia 76ers on October 20, with the championship banner being raised before the game. With that matchup featuring Philadelphia stars LeBron James and Jaylen Brown, expect MSG to attract plenty of celebrity attention, and there is a good chance Jenner could be back courtside.